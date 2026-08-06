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Thursday, August 06, 2026

Trump's $275 Billion Vanity 'Golden Fleet' Fantasy Implodes

A report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the president's plans to commission a so-called "Trump class" of heavily armed battleships could cost about $275 billion. This figure is nearly double what the Navy initially estimated ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 01:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/07

Status: user

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Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), who requested the report, condemned the lofty cost of Trump's so-called "golden fleet."

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-- HuffPost (@huffpost.com) 8:35 PM Â· Aug 5, 2026

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Interesting read IMO

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-06 12:04 PM | Reply

CBO report: www.cbo.gov

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 12:13 PM | Reply

These ships will all be galleons with twelve banks of oars.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-06 12:42 PM | Reply

#3

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-06 01:01 PM | Reply

A galleon would make about as much sense as the "battleship." There's a reason none have been built for over 80 years.

#5 | Posted by SomebodyElse at 2026-08-06 05:40 PM | Reply

Party of Fiscal Responsibility.

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-06 05:42 PM | Reply

Crumbling old white man
Seeks golden showers

Orders Trump Class battleships:
Golden Fleet

Imagine the splash.

#7 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-06 06:09 PM | Reply

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