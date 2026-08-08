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Saturday, August 08, 2026

Sobbing Trump Supporter Breaks Down in Front of Her Kids

An Ohio mom broke down in tears in front of her kids as she explained how hard it has been to make ends meet under President Donald Trump's administration.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/08

Status: user

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Trump Fundraising Email Warns Recipient's 'Supporter Status' Is Canceled Unless They Pay Up

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-- Mediaite (@mediaite.com) 3:35 PM Â· Aug 6, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Ohio during the US Civil War (1861 - 1865):

"The third most populous state in the Union at the time, Ohio raised nearly 320,000 soldiers for the Union army, third behind only New York and Pennsylvania in total manpower contributed to the military and the highest per capita of any Union state. Several leading generals were from Ohio, including Ulysses S. Grant, William T. Sherman, and Philip H. Sheridan. Five Ohio-born Civil War officers would later serve as the President of the United States. "The Fighting McCooks" gained fame as the largest immediate family group ever to become officers in the US Army. 35,475 Ohiohan Union soldiers died."

Ohio on Election Day, Tuesday 5 Nov 2024:

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-07 08:46 AM | Reply

STFU Retard

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-08 10:43 PM | Reply

She FA and now she's FO how bad her vote was. Sucks to be you dear..

#3 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-08-08 10:46 PM | Reply

Miami Chef Creole owner regrets voting for Pedo 47 as Haitian TPS ends

www.miaminewtimes.com

Another dumfuq MAGAt.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-08 11:26 PM | Reply

A Person of Color voted for Dummkopf Trumpf which may cause him to lose his restaurant business.

The schmuck will be just fine in the economy he helped to create: s7d1.scene7.com

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-08 11:53 PM | Reply

From the article:

As of March, gangs controlled 90% of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, according to the United Nations (UN). Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, described the city as a "kill zone" in remarks before the UN Security Council in July.

Haiti holds a Level 4 advisory from the U.S. State Department, warning Americans not to travel to the country due to risk of crime, terrorism, kidnapping and unrest."

Trump's blanket order is rooted in nothing but pure racism.

It's inhumane to send anyone back there under those conditions. Trump possess no humanity or empathy for anyone.

#6 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-08-09 01:53 AM | Reply

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