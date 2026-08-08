People Who Never Served, Should Not Post Pictures of Themselves in Uniform

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Saturday, August 08, 2026
In August 2026, a screenshot (archived) circulated online that purportedly showed a Truth Social post on U.S. President Donald Trump's account featuring an image depicting him with World War II Generals George Patton and Douglas MacArthur.
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