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Saturday, August 08, 2026

People Who Never Served, Should Not Post Pictures of Themselves in Uniform

In August 2026, a screenshot (archived) circulated online that purportedly showed a Truth Social post on U.S. President Donald Trump's account featuring an image depicting him with World War II Generals George Patton and Douglas MacArthur.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/08

Status: user

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Stolen valor from Mr. Bone Spurs. An insult to every man and woman who has worn the uniform.

[image or embed]

-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 6:24 PM Â· Aug 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Dummkopf Trumpf's federaries:

www.justice.gov

www.stripes.com

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-07 06:43 AM | Reply

If he can pretend to be Jesus he can pretend to have medals.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-07 08:36 AM | Reply

Next: Trump pretending to be Jesus while also wearing medals.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-07 08:58 AM | Reply

Lotta fruit salad for bone spur deferments.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-07 10:39 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

General Caine tells the orange serial rapist it's time to surrender.

politicalwire.com

#5 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-07 08:53 PM | Reply

Trump is a flaming ----.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-07 09:13 PM | Reply

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