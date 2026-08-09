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Sunday, August 09, 2026

Iran Gives Trump a List of Demands

Iran's politburo-like body known as the Supreme National Security Council said the Strait of Hormuz will not open until the United States "corrects its behavior."

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 07:30 PM | 15 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/09

Status: user

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I'm old enough to remember when the strait was always open.

[image or embed]

-- Citizen Paul Templeman (@paultempleman.bsky.social) 11:46 AM Â· Jul 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Didn't the orange chomo say the Strait of Hormuz would open naturally?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-08 01:57 PM | Reply

Who's going to translate into ------?

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-08 03:55 PM | Reply

Iranian President Dr Mahmoud Pezeshkian had written a letter to the American people at the start of the illegal war against his country. He knows the American people aren't the enemy, but MAGA, Israel, and AIPAC are.

Tehran knows all about our munitions shortages, leadership shuffles, staggering economy, demoralized military, US alliance problems, and the mid-term elections.

Iran will simply wait this war out, watching the US economy crumble while anger grows in the streets of Amerikkka.

Source: Iranian president is a heart surgeon, not an oligarch or an ethnic cleanser


#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-08 04:11 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

There was actually a fourth Demand; Stinky has to wear double diapers at any and all Peace Talks.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-08 04:18 PM | Reply

From the sub-summary ...

... I'm old enough to remember when the strait was always open. ...

So, pre-February 2026?


After Pres Trump tore up the JCPOA and before Pres Trump's War of Choice with Iran?



#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 07:56 PM | Reply

fwiw, imo, Iran looks to be going out over the tips of their skies with this latest list of demands.

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 07:57 PM | Reply

From the sub-summary...

... Pres Trump on social media ...

"Oil is flowing like never before" ...


So, there are 130+ ships traversing the Strait of Hormuz each day?


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 08:14 PM | Reply

"I'm old enough to remember when the strait was always open"

That fucker isn't as old as I am.

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-09 09:11 PM | Reply

Iran has absolutely no reason to trust the US, generally, and this administration in particular.

#9 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-09 09:18 PM | Reply

The strait used to be as open as Luvsorangeturds' dookie chute was at Angola.

#10 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-09 09:37 PM | Reply

@#10 ... The strait used to be as open as Luvsorangeturds' dookie chute was at Angola. ...

I am not aware of the analogy presented.

A search engine surfaced this ...

There's a Weird New Twist in the Mark Robinson Scandal (2024)
newrepublic.com

But that doesn't seem to be relevant.

So, I ask, what was the meaning of your #10 comment?

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 09:46 PM | Reply

#11
You're stupid

#12 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-08-09 09:55 PM | Reply

Angola prison, now do you get it.

#13 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-08-09 09:56 PM | Reply

@12 ... You're stupid ...

Possibly.

But all I did was ask a question, asking for more information.

And what I received was an insulting reply.


:)

#14 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 09:59 PM | Reply

@#13 ... Angola prison, now do you get it. ...

thx.

The addition of the word "prison" helped with the search engines.

Also, "dookey chute" was new to me.

But after looking around, I now understand ...

The Online Slang Dictionary
Definition of dookey chute
onlineslangdictionary.com

I'll leave it there.

But I will say that is a new term for me that describes such sex acts.



#15 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 10:07 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

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