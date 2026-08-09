Iranian President Dr Mahmoud Pezeshkian had written a letter to the American people at the start of the illegal war against his country. He knows the American people aren't the enemy, but MAGA, Israel, and AIPAC are.



Tehran knows all about our munitions shortages, leadership shuffles, staggering economy, demoralized military, US alliance problems, and the mid-term elections.



Iran will simply wait this war out, watching the US economy crumble while anger grows in the streets of Amerikkka.



Source: Iranian president is a heart surgeon, not an oligarch or an ethnic cleanser



