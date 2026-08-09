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Sunday, August 09, 2026

Bibi Rejects Trump's Plan For Hamas Disarmament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected US President Donald Trump's 15-point plan for Gaza, stating that no military pull-out will happen until Hamas is "genuinely" disarmed.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/09

Status: user

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Netanyahu again makes it clear Israel does not want peace to break out.

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-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 10:51 AM Â· Aug 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

How dare the Ukrainians, Palestinians, or indigenous people resist naked aggression!

The nerve of the oppressed!

Who do the Palestinians think they are anyway?

Jews in the Warsaw Uprising, Ukrainians counter-attacking Russians, or 19th-century Native Americans fighting off extinction?

What chutzpah!


#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-09 03:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

stating that no military pull-out will happen until Hamas is "genuinely" disarmed.

Seems reasonable and rational.

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-09 05:27 PM | Reply

indigenous people resist naked aggression!

Were the Jewish people in Israel region before the Muslims?

According the CornHolios logic Isreal should destroy the TempleMount.

The Case for Building a Synagogue on the Temple Mount
www.tabletmag.com

Seems reasonable.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-09 05:31 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Palestinians are nothing but trouble now and, in the future, if allowed to continue their bullcrap.

#4 | Posted by fortfisher at 2026-08-09 06:10 PM | Reply

#4

You misspelled "zionists", you genocidal scumbag.

#5 | Posted by DarkVader at 2026-08-09 06:55 PM | Reply

#2

Hamas should not disarm until the genocidal zionist scum are disarmed.

#6 | Posted by DarkVader at 2026-08-09 06:57 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

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