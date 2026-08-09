Bibi Rejects Trump's Plan For Hamas Disarmament

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Sunday, August 09, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected US President Donald Trump's 15-point plan for Gaza, stating that no military pull-out will happen until Hamas is "genuinely" disarmed.
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