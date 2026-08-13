NY Judge: Unseal Maxwell-related Grand Jury Subpoenas

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"As noted above, Maxwell has lodged a veritable kitchen sink of objections to the government's request to publish the sealed materials in compliance with the Act," U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska wrote in her opinion, granting the unsealing of previously-subpoenaed material from a privately settled civil defamation case against Epstein's former girlfriend, pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump late last year.



"The court finds that all of Maxwell's objections are meritless and that, in light of the Act, any remaining materials in the Government's possession should become part of the public record, subject to any victim-protecting redactions authorized by the Act," Preska wrote. ...