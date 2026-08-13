Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, August 13, 2026

NY Judge: Unseal Maxwell-related Grand Jury Subpoenas

The depositions ordered unsealed on Tuesday pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act formed the basis for two since-dismissed perjury counts of a superseding indictment brought against Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and longtime sex trafficking partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Posted by LampLighter at 11:32 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/12

Status: user

MORE STORIES

NY Judge: Unseal Maxwell-related Grand Jury Subpoenas (2 comments) ...

Trump Won't Dismiss Declaring National Emergency to Restrict Voting (14 comments) ...

Credit Card Debt Rises to $1.26T, Nearing All-time Record (9 comments) ...

Pirro Quietly Empanels Rare Special Grand Jury (3 comments) ...

Kennedy Center Ordered to Pay $250k to Jazz Musician It Sued (7 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A federal judge cleared the way for documents to be unsealed to provide greater insight at part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

[image or embed]

-- RadarOnline (@radaronline.com) 1:46 PM Â· Aug 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... Against the objections of convicted British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a New York federal judge granted the Trump Justice Department's request Tuesday to unseal grand jury materials turned over by Boies Schiller Flexner LLP during the federal investigation that led to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges.

"As noted above, Maxwell has lodged a veritable kitchen sink of objections to the government's request to publish the sealed materials in compliance with the Act," U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska wrote in her opinion, granting the unsealing of previously-subpoenaed material from a privately settled civil defamation case against Epstein's former girlfriend, pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump late last year.

"The court finds that all of Maxwell's objections are meritless and that, in light of the Act, any remaining materials in the Government's possession should become part of the public record, subject to any victim-protecting redactions authorized by the Act," Preska wrote. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-12 01:04 PM | Reply

@#1 ... the Trump Justice Department's request Tuesday to unseal grand jury materials ...

An AG Blanche diversion attempt to draw attention away from the real Epstein files?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-12 01:04 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort