Trump Media's Quarterly Loss Widens to $238 Million

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The results come as Trump Media seeks to generate new revenue from Truth API, a licensed data feed that will give banks and trading firms "the fastest" access to posts from influential Truth Social accounts, such as President Donald Trump's, whose posts often move global markets.



Trump Media has discussed charging as much as $100,000 a month for the Truth API product, Reuters and other media outlets have reported.



The company said on Monday it had signed more than 10 customer agreements for the feed that launched on August 1, adding that it was continuing to add partners.



"Our new Truth API product is already generating revenue, with more than ten customer agreements signed to date," the company's interim CEO, Kevin McGurn, said in a statement. ...