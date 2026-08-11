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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Trump Media's Quarterly Loss Widens to $238 Million

Its second-quarter net loss jumped to $238.1 million from about $20 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Posted by lamplighter at 09:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/11

Status: user

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Monday's tumble erased two weeks worth of gains made by Trump Media.

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-- Forbes (@forbes.com) 4:10 PM Â· Aug 10, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, came under pressure during the April-to-June quarter as investors shunned riskier assets amid uncertainty over U.S. interest rates, geopolitical tensions and persistent outflows from crypto investment products.

The results come as Trump Media seeks to generate new revenue from Truth API, a licensed data feed that will give banks and trading firms "the fastest" access to posts from influential Truth Social accounts, such as President Donald Trump's, whose posts often move global markets.

Trump Media has discussed charging as much as $100,000 a month for the Truth API product, Reuters and other media outlets have reported.

The company said on Monday it had signed more than 10 customer agreements for the feed that launched on August 1, adding that it was continuing to add partners.

"Our new Truth API product is already generating revenue, with more than ten customer agreements signed to date," the company's interim CEO, Kevin McGurn, said in a statement. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-11 01:42 PM | Reply

Good thing he has the American taxpayer to bail his fat, ugly ass out.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-11 03:00 PM | Reply

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