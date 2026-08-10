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Monday, August 10, 2026

Washington DC Grapples with Nat'l Guard Extended Until 2029

It's been 12 months since President Donald Trump announced a crime emergency in Washington ...

Posted by LampLighter at 06:30 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/10

Status: user

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National Guard deployment to Washington, DC will cost US roughly $1.4bn https://aje.news/mzpuxl

[image or embed]

-- Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) 6:00 PM Â· Aug 4, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "There's a deep irony that here we are in the capital of the free world, and our president is treating it like a police state," said Scott Michelman, legal director of the ACLU of the District of Columbia. "D.C. residents have lived with our National Guard troops in our neighborhoods for about a year, despite the absence of any genuine emergency and really any reason for them to be here."

The continued deployment will be a major test for a new batch of political candidates expected to take office after the midterms this fall. Residents will look to them to push back on the Republican president's encroachment into the city's affairs -- although they're limited in what they can do to counter it.

Temporary deployment goes on and on

On Aug. 11, 2025, Trump announced he was launching a federal law enforcement surge in Washington aimed at fighting crime. As of Aug. 4, more than 4,600 military personnel from D.C. and 24 states and territories were still deployed alongside unknown numbers of less visible federal law enforcement officers. Some are expected to be withdrawn toward the end of the summer. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-10 03:51 PM | Reply

Why does Trump need the national guard in DC?

The biggest threat to DC is Trump.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-10 03:55 PM | Reply

"Why does Trump need the national guard in DC?"

To let D.C. know The White Man is in charge.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-10 04:10 PM | Reply

He needs them there until after his third term begins... and his Golden Bunker is built.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-10 04:21 PM | Reply

I'm of the opinion he has no intention of letting go of power.

His freedom depends on it. His family depends on it.

He's depending on the National Guard to protect him.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-10 04:22 PM | Reply

There's a deep irony that here we are in the capital of the free world

No, there's just a lack of cognition on his part that that's no longer true.

MAGA killed the golden goose and all they've gotten from any of it is a handful of goose s*&^.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-10 05:37 PM | Reply

Fat bald demented pedo is a complete failure

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-10 07:41 PM | Reply

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