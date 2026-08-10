How Scott Bessent Used Financial Engineering

More from the article ...



The T-bills offer Washington, now, a rare opportunity to borrow money for the cheap.



At the time of writing, the three-month bill yielded around 3.8%, while the 10-year Treasury yield sat around 4.6%, and the 30-year at a multi-decade high above 5%. So what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has done is lean unusually hard on the cheaper rate today to finance a roughly $2 trillion annual deficit. That holds down reported borrowing costs but leaves the government more exposed to inflation and rising rates. ...