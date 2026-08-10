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Monday, August 10, 2026

How Scott Bessent Used Financial Engineering

In minutes released Aug. 5, the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee -- a panel of senior bond dealers and investors, known as TBAC, that advises the Treasury on its own funding -- warned that at current auction sizes, the government faces a $1.45 trillion funding shortfall in fiscal 2027--28.

Posted by LampLighter at 02:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/10

Status: user

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Undocumented immigrants contribute $97 billion yearly in federal, state, and local taxes. They paid $25.7 billion in Social Security taxes, $6.4 billion in Medicare taxes, and $1.8 billion in unemployment insurance taxes in 2022. Bessent is galactically stupid. www.cnbc.com/2026/04/15/b ...

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-- Katie Phang (@katiephang.bsky.social) 3:22 PM Â· Apr 18, 2026

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More from the article ...

... What that means takes a primer to understand how Washington actually borrows. The Treasury doesn't take out one huge annual loan, rather, it raises cash by selling debt at regularly scheduled auctions. The shortest-dated IOUs, sometimes called "T-bills," come due in a year or less, while the longer-dated notes and bonds -- known as "coupons" -- run anywhere from two to 30 years.

The T-bills offer Washington, now, a rare opportunity to borrow money for the cheap.

At the time of writing, the three-month bill yielded around 3.8%, while the 10-year Treasury yield sat around 4.6%, and the 30-year at a multi-decade high above 5%. So what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has done is lean unusually hard on the cheaper rate today to finance a roughly $2 trillion annual deficit. That holds down reported borrowing costs but leaves the government more exposed to inflation and rising rates. ...




#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 10:13 PM | Reply

@#1

Yeah, the article is a deep dive into the financial issues facing the Country.

A good analysis.

Worth a read.

imo.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 10:15 PM | Reply

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