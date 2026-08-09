Drones Spotted Flying over German Military Base Again

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The drone with explosives was found at Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport -- a major hub for international freight -- shortly before midnight on Tuesday. While the device was defused, its discovery earlier is assessed by the U.S. to be of Russian origin, officials told CBS News.



The airport is home to NATO's Strategic Airlift International Solution, or SALIS, which is currently operational almost every day in delivering equipment to NATO battle groups along its eastern flank from Finland to Romania and supporting EU and alliance nation missions.



The recent incidents come as American intelligence assessments indicate Russian President Vladimir Putin could be increasingly willing to authorize provocative actions that could extend onto NATO territory, U.S. officials briefed on the matter told CBS News. ...