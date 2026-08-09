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Sunday, August 09, 2026

Drones Spotted Flying over German Military Base Again

Two drones were spotted flying over a German military base earlier this week, just two days after a drone carrying explosives was found at a cargo airport, the German Armed Forces said on Saturday.

Posted by LampLighter at 08:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/10

Status: user

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â¡ï¸Suspicious drones sighted over German military base days after Leipzig airport incident. Two drones were detected over a military base in Mechernich in western Germany, authorities said. Police are investigating the incident, which comes shortly after a serious drone breach at Leipzig Airport.

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-- The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) 5:04 PM Â· Aug 7, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Recently, drone sightings over civilian and cargo airports have been reported more frequently. Last year, mysterious drone flights over the airspace of European Union member countries alarmed the public and authorities and also prompted the cancellation of dozens of flights that stranded thousands of passengers.

The drone with explosives was found at Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport -- a major hub for international freight -- shortly before midnight on Tuesday. While the device was defused, its discovery earlier is assessed by the U.S. to be of Russian origin, officials told CBS News.

The airport is home to NATO's Strategic Airlift International Solution, or SALIS, which is currently operational almost every day in delivering equipment to NATO battle groups along its eastern flank from Finland to Romania and supporting EU and alliance nation missions.

The recent incidents come as American intelligence assessments indicate Russian President Vladimir Putin could be increasingly willing to authorize provocative actions that could extend onto NATO territory, U.S. officials briefed on the matter told CBS News. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 06:34 PM | Reply

@#1 ... The recent incidents come as American intelligence assessments indicate Russian President Vladimir Putin could be increasingly willing to authorize provocative actions that could extend onto NATO territory, U.S. officials briefed on the matter told CBS News. ...

Concerning actions on the part of Pres Putin.

He seems to be taking to heart Pres Trump apparently giving him a pass to Europe.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 07:27 PM | Reply

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