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Monday, August 10, 2026

A Majority of Americans Have Little Or No Confidence in ICE

After U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents shot and killed two people in Texas and Maine last week, this week's Economist / YouGov Poll finds that 60% of Americans have heard about the recent killings.

Posted by LampLighter at 04:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/10

Status: user

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Everyday Americans in Appalachia and the Southeast show that resisting ICE is becoming the rule, rather than the exception.

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-- The Intercept (@theintercept.com) 3:31 PM Â· Dec 3, 2025

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More from the poll ...

... The recent killings may have increased support for abolishing ICE. About half (48%) of Americans somewhat or strongly support abolishing the agency, while only 40% oppose doing so.

A majority (58%) of Americans who have heard about the recent killings support abolishing the agency, while only 36% oppose doing so.

In contrast, one-third (33%) of Americans who have not heard about the recent killings support abolishing ICE, while 50% oppose doing so.

To some extent the gap aligns with a partisan gap in likelihood of having heard of the killings, but among Independents, those who have heard of the killings are more likely than those who haven't to support abolishing ICE (55% vs. 47%).

The question about abolishing ICE followed the one asking about awareness of the killings, so every respondent was at least somewhat aware of the killings when weighing in on ICE abolition. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 08:04 PM | Reply

All federal law enforcement reflect Trump's "influences".

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-10 05:52 AM | Reply

Put it on the ballot and see the overwhelming support for ICE...

but they won't because they know that would be the result ..

... Cowards.

#3 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-08-10 02:01 PM | Reply

I have no idea what the purpose of ICE is other than to harass Americans in blue states.

Obama and Biden were able to deport undocumented immigrants without attacking cities, harassing communities and filling up detention centers.

Why do we need detention centers?

What does America stand for any longer?

White supremacy?

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-10 03:12 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Anything the dump endorses benefits him, not the country.

#5 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-08-10 05:34 PM | Reply

AOC put her eggs on ICE.

Soon they will be deported.

#6 | Posted by THEBULL at 2026-08-10 07:06 PM | Reply

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