A Majority of Americans Have Little Or No Confidence in ICE

More from the poll ...



A majority (58%) of Americans who have heard about the recent killings support abolishing the agency, while only 36% oppose doing so.



In contrast, one-third (33%) of Americans who have not heard about the recent killings support abolishing ICE, while 50% oppose doing so.



To some extent the gap aligns with a partisan gap in likelihood of having heard of the killings, but among Independents, those who have heard of the killings are more likely than those who haven't to support abolishing ICE (55% vs. 47%).



The question about abolishing ICE followed the one asking about awareness of the killings, so every respondent was at least somewhat aware of the killings when weighing in on ICE abolition. ...