Newtown, CT Legislative Council Wants Flock Camera Moratorium

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Sunday, August 09, 2026
The town Legislative Council said they were supportive of placing a moratorium on Flock cameras. "I don't like this technology. I never have liked this technology," said member Christopher Eide. "I think that Flock in particular is problematic."
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