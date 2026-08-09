Newtown, CT Legislative Council Wants Flock Camera Moratorium

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Donna Rahtelli said she did support Flock cameras, but has changed her mind since police originally pitched it to them.



"I was originally on the other side of this when the chief came to present the information about it, and he got to my heart because he explained that we could find a lost child or a criminal," Rahtelli said. "I was really for it. But after speaking to many residents and doing my own research, I had a lot of concerns. Now I am against it. I feel like it's too much surveillance." ...