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Sunday, August 09, 2026

Newtown, CT Legislative Council Wants Flock Camera Moratorium

The town Legislative Council said they were supportive of placing a moratorium on Flock cameras. "I don't like this technology. I never have liked this technology," said member Christopher Eide. "I think that Flock in particular is problematic."

Posted by lamplighter at 01:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/08

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More from the article ...

... "I don't want to live in a surveillance state at all," said member Jordana Bloom. "I don't think it is partisan. I think this is out of control and I'm completely in favor of asking whatever we can in terms of a moratorium."

Donna Rahtelli said she did support Flock cameras, but has changed her mind since police originally pitched it to them.

"I was originally on the other side of this when the chief came to present the information about it, and he got to my heart because he explained that we could find a lost child or a criminal," Rahtelli said. "I was really for it. But after speaking to many residents and doing my own research, I had a lot of concerns. Now I am against it. I feel like it's too much surveillance." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-08 03:14 PM | Reply

Flock the police state

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-08 03:55 PM | Reply

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