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Saturday, August 08, 2026

Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign a Mutual Defense Deal

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed a defense agreement on Friday that would treat an attack on one as an attack on all three ...

Posted by lamplighter at 06:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/08

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Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan sign a defense pact? Saying an attack on one "shall be regarded as an attack against them all"?!? WHILE SAUDI ARABIA IS UNDER ATTACK?!?!? So are Turkey and Pakistan about to bomb Yemen or Iraq? Would they go to war with Iran? Or is it more general and nonspecific?

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-- Nicholas Grossman (@nicholasgrossman.bsky.social) 7:17 AM Â· Aug 7, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The agreement was signed in the Saudi holy city of Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to statements from all three countries.

The so-called "Mecca Joint Defense Agreement" between the three Sunni Muslim-majority states brings together oil-rich Saudi Arabia and nuclear power Pakistan as well as Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest army and a rapidly growing defense industry. It would increase cooperation and deterrence at a time of increased regional uncertainty and threats from the war in Iran.

Commitment to joint deterrence

"The agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all," the statements read.

"It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defense cooperation among the three States," the statements said.

Saudi Arabia, whose critical infrastructure and oil facilities have come under attack as part of the war in Iran, has been looking to diversify its defense partnerships.

In September, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defense pact that also defines any attack on either nation as an attack on both.

The agreement also comes amid rising tensions between Turkey and Israel over Gaza and other regional conflicts, including the war in Iran and Lebanon. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 01:57 PM | Reply

That's a big deal; sides are being chosen.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-07 02:22 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#2

Yup.

As Pres Trump's War of Choice is expanding ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 02:26 PM | Reply

#2

All three countries are Sunni-dominated authoritarian states without checks and balances.

Turkiye has the strongest military of the three, with power projection capability in the Middle East and North Africa -- and they have the most experience supported by a capable "CIA" (the MIT).

Saudi Arabia has the most money of the three and will buy armaments. They can also covertly fund jihadist groups to foment trouble in certain countries.

Pakistan is basically "an army with a country" and has nuclear weapons, something Ankara and Riyadh don't have.

Nuclear technology might be the "lure of the Siren" that drew Ankara and Riyadh into this military matrimony with Islamabad.

Iran is not the big loser here, Hindu-led India might be.

Turkiye and Saudi Arabia would be compelled to militarily respond at the next flashpoint between Delhi and Islamabad.

And China may be the biggest winner in this new arrangement, as they seem to have excellent economic relations with all three of these countries.

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-07 02:53 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I think there was concern that in the event of an Israeli attack, Tukiye would not be backed up by their supposed NATO allies. Things are a little bit different now.

It also gives Turkiye another card to play in Syria and elsewhere.

#5 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-07 03:18 PM | Reply

USA aggression management pact

#6 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-07 03:34 PM | Reply

#5

Good point.

And on the "Middle Eastern street," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan clearly beats out MBS and the Saudi hypocrites as a "defender of the faith." In fact, it was Erdogan's faction of jihadists that won in Syria, not the Saudis.

Note that all three of these allies have Shia minorities and two have Kurdish minorities.

Pakistan: 21.5 million to over 40 million
Saudi Arabia: 10"15% of overall population
Turkiye: 1-2% (negligible)

The Iranians can covertly foment trouble in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, but not so much in Turkiye. And why would they? These two powers continue a robust economic relationship and they cooperate against militant Kurds (PKK and PJAK).

Ankara has been cracking down on ISIS sympathisizers, so Riyadh is acting more prudent.

From a security standpoint, Ankara appears to gain the most from this cynical arrangement.

And there is always nuclear technology dangling like a carrot on a Pakistani stick in front of the noses of Ankara and Riyadh.

Link: world-nuclear.org

#7 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-07 03:47 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

China owns all three. Learn Mandarin

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-07 09:19 PM | Reply

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