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Thursday, August 06, 2026

Trump Wants the Power to Stop Public from Suing Polluters

Reducing rampant pollution across the United States was so important that when Congress passed many environmental protection laws, including the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and Safe Drinking Water Act, it didn't want to leave enforcement only to the executive branch.

Posted by LampLighter at 10:33 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/06

Status: user

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The DOJ has named a former ExxonMobil attorney as the Environment and Natural Resources Division's senior counsel, intervened on behalf of polluters and gone on offense for the fossil fuel industry, suing states over their climate policies and efforts to hold oil companies accountable.

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-- Truthout (@truthout.org) 3:19 PM Â· Jul 28, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Congress specifically wrote into those laws ways for citizens to enforce them through the courts when the government does not act to address the problem. Called "citizen suit provisions," those parts of the laws allow regular people and advocacy groups to sue companies they believe are violating the law. Citizens can also sue federal agencies that fail to enforce the laws.

Since the 1970s, those provisions have been used in over 2,000 lawsuits. In fact, a majority of environmental cases are citizen suit cases. Citizen suits have been used to halt the construction of dams to protect endangered species, end the injection of wastewater into groundwater, and secure US$14.2 million in civil penalties for illegal emissions from a petrochemical facility.

In short, these cases have shaped modern environmental law.

Now, in a legal filing, the Trump administration is saying citizens should not be allowed to enforce environmental laws. Rather, despite what the laws say, the US Department of Justice has claimed in a case involving Elon Musk's xAI that people should be required to leave enforcement to the executive branch -- even if the executive decides to take no action. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-04 05:11 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Donald Trump has a bottomless hate for everyone.

It's our own fault. We've sinfully neglected to give him absolutely everything he's ever wanted.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-04 05:18 PM | Reply

"required to leave enforcement to the executive branch -- even if the executive decides to take no action."

The horrific, irreversible impacts already demand more accountability, not less.

This administration deserves to be "arrested" for sport come their electoral defeat.

Polluters most particularly deserve penalties for their transgressions.

Even in a toothless mouth, halitosis is king.

#3 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-04 05:41 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Vigilante justice for the Polluters.

Trump is Such an -------.

He's like,the worst POS imaginable.

Endangered Species, Pollution, Aggressive War, Income inequality, Corruption, Usurping Powers not his to Assert.

He's the biggest Criminal there is.

#4 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-04 08:08 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Of course he wants that. He hates the rights given to the people by the first amendment.

#5 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-06 01:15 PM | Reply

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