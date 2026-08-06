Trump Wants the Power to Stop Public from Suing Polluters

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Thursday, August 06, 2026
Reducing rampant pollution across the United States was so important that when Congress passed many environmental protection laws, including the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and Safe Drinking Water Act, it didn't want to leave enforcement only to the executive branch.
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