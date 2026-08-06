Trump Wants the Power to Stop Public from Suing Polluters

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Since the 1970s, those provisions have been used in over 2,000 lawsuits. In fact, a majority of environmental cases are citizen suit cases. Citizen suits have been used to halt the construction of dams to protect endangered species, end the injection of wastewater into groundwater, and secure US$14.2 million in civil penalties for illegal emissions from a petrochemical facility.



In short, these cases have shaped modern environmental law.



Now, in a legal filing, the Trump administration is saying citizens should not be allowed to enforce environmental laws. Rather, despite what the laws say, the US Department of Justice has claimed in a case involving Elon Musk's xAI that people should be required to leave enforcement to the executive branch -- even if the executive decides to take no action. ...