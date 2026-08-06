Exxon CEO Delivers Blunt Msg on What's Coming for Gas Prices

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Thursday, August 06, 2026
Mwangi Enos: I have covered the energy market's evolution through the Iran-Iraq War, from Chevron CEO Mike Wirth's early warnings about depleting buffers to Shell's CEO describing the diesel and gasoline squeeze that emerged as refineries pivoted to jet fuel. On July 31, ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods also added the most analytically precise observation I have heard from an oil executive. There is a disconnect between crude prices and pump prices.
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