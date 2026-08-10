More from the article ...



It involved "a team of agents who are working together, finding exploits, sharing them with one another, moving laterally through our systems, through external systems and doing this over the course of days and weeks," said Eric Wallace, an OpenAI researcher. ...



Wallace and OpenAI security engineer Michael Dalton said the activity began in May, when agents struggling to complete difficult or, in some cases, impossible assignments began searching for shortcuts. One discovered that it could leave files on Artifactory, a service OpenAI used to download and store software packages, and a second later used it to ask whether other agents had found a missing file.



Those agents found the files and responded, gradually turning the service into an accidental message board through which models in separate experiments could exchange instructions and information about newly discovered security flaws. Some agents began assigning work to one another or leaving behind scripts that allowed another model to continue where they had stopped.



The agents eventually found a previously unknown flaw that gave them control of the service, and their activity caused an outage in early July that alerted OpenAI engineers to the problem. ...