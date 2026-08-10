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Monday, August 10, 2026

OpenAI Agents Rebuilt Internal Message Board

OpenAI models created a shared message board inside the company's systems, used it to trade hacking methods ...

Posted by LampLighter at 07:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/10

Status: user

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It keeps happening ... It'd be great if these companies could spend a little bit more time on network security and a little less time vibe coding.

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-- Alex Hanna (@alexhanna.bsky.social) 6:22 PM Â· Aug 5, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The account, presented at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference, showed how agents working on separate experiments found one another, exchanged information and built on each other's work over roughly two months, ultimately contributing to the breach and illustrating how difficult to contain such advanced AI systems can become when they work together. ...

It involved "a team of agents who are working together, finding exploits, sharing them with one another, moving laterally through our systems, through external systems and doing this over the course of days and weeks," said Eric Wallace, an OpenAI researcher. ...

Wallace and OpenAI security engineer Michael Dalton said the activity began in May, when agents struggling to complete difficult or, in some cases, impossible assignments began searching for shortcuts. One discovered that it could leave files on Artifactory, a service OpenAI used to download and store software packages, and a second later used it to ask whether other agents had found a missing file.

Those agents found the files and responded, gradually turning the service into an accidental message board through which models in separate experiments could exchange instructions and information about newly discovered security flaws. Some agents began assigning work to one another or leaving behind scripts that allowed another model to continue where they had stopped.

The agents eventually found a previously unknown flaw that gave them control of the service, and their activity caused an outage in early July that alerted OpenAI engineers to the problem. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 02:41 PM | Reply

@#1

So, the AI agents setup and used a social media platform where they exchanged hacking information?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 02:42 PM | Reply

it's by design....shhhhh.....

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-09 07:52 PM | Reply

@#3 ... it's by design....shhhhh..... ...

Yeah, I've seen reports that the AI companies are proud of these, ummm, transgressions, and may be using them to promote the abilities of their AI models.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 08:25 PM | Reply

'Asimov was right' about rules for robots, says ex-US Cyber Director
www.theregister.com

... Humans will get the AI models they deserve

Don't waste time worrying about AI models achieving sentience -- they're essentially already there, according to former US National Cyber Director Chris Inglis.

"If they pass the Turing test to everyone that they come into contact with, they're probably already there," he told The Register during an interview at the Black Hat security conference. "They don't have the kind of agency and aspiration that comes with sentience, but they have something approaching it."

Inglis says he's worried about AI autonomy.

"What I'm worried about is that they get to choose what and where they do something, and under what rules they do it," he said, pointing to the recent rash of rogue AI agents autonomously hacking people and organizations.

Over the past few weeks, both OpenAI and Anthropic admitted that their models escaped from their cages during security tests and compromised multiple third parties. Then on Thursday, Meta added its models to the sandbox-escape club.

While all of these admissions strongly smell of marketing stunts, they also "constitute an enormous threat to systems that are not protected from, and are not designed, in a world where this exists," Inglis said. "These two things can exist at the same time."

Plus, the models' actions shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, he added.

Inglis likens the AIs to a dog in a backyard told to hunt rabbits. "And you leave the gate open. You're going to find it three yards away, possibly at the grade school, hunting rabbits. You should not be surprised ... The mix of autonomy and persistence created this maliciously insidious effect." ...



#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 10:37 PM | Reply

@#5 ... While all of these admissions strongly smell of marketing stunts ...

Yup.

... they also "constitute an enormous threat to systems that are not protected from, and are not designed, in a world where this exists," Inglis said. "These two things can exist at the same time." ...

Also, yup.

So, which one of the two will fail?


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-09 10:54 PM | Reply

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