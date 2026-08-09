OpEd: Trump's Irrationality Is Dangerous

More from the OpEd ...



He's doing the weave, or he's owning the libs. He's fighting the fake news and flooding the zone. He knows what he's doing."



"These excuses have never really held much water. But his rant yesterday about the Reflecting Pool (speaking of things that don't hold water) was a warning that the president has encased himself in the hard amber of irrationality that inevitably surrounds authoritarian leaders. He has become detached from reality"and that detachment is extremely dangerous." ...