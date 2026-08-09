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Sunday, August 09, 2026

OpEd: Trump's Irrationality Is Dangerous

Tom Nichols: "Many Americans -- and much of the rest of the world -- have become inured to Donald Trump's strange rants.

Posted by LampLighter at 11:32 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/08

Status: user

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The war in Iran has shown that Trump's inability to perceive reality has become truly dangerous. Iran is a disaster, but Trump's irrationality could create other, even more perilous situations. www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2026/0 ...

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-- Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) 6:07 PM Â· Aug 4, 2026

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More from the OpEd ...

... When he shouts about sharks, when he drones on about his brilliant uncle, when he casually ponders violating the Constitution, his supporters try to dress his statements up as some kind of strategy: He's not lost touch with reality, you see.

He's doing the weave, or he's owning the libs. He's fighting the fake news and flooding the zone. He knows what he's doing."

"These excuses have never really held much water. But his rant yesterday about the Reflecting Pool (speaking of things that don't hold water) was a warning that the president has encased himself in the hard amber of irrationality that inevitably surrounds authoritarian leaders. He has become detached from reality"and that detachment is extremely dangerous." ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 10:15 PM | Reply

I know Tom Nichols is just being prudent with his use of language, but "Trump's Insanity Is Dangerous" cuts to the chase.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-08 07:31 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Nice to see someone concede irrationality is dangerous.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-08 07:58 AM | Reply

Before you know it, Trump's irrationality will get us into a war.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-08 08:05 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Donald Trump is the easiest president ever to explain: he's crazy, and he does not know what he's doing.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-08 08:08 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Is this headline from 2020? Has everyone gone blank?

To hell with the Epstein Files.

RELEASE THE AMERICAN PUBLIC.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-08 08:17 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

OpEd: Trumpf, Netanyahu, and Putin's Irrationality Is Dangerous

#7 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-08 08:24 AM | Reply

Before you know it, Trump's irrationality will get us into a war.

And before you know it innocent Americans will be shot in the streets and dissidents scooped up and arrested on false charges.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-09 12:04 PM | Reply

He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers.

He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries.

He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.

He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.

He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.

#9 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-09 12:04 PM | Reply

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