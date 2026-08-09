'Humans Will Be a Rounding Error on the Internet'

I am considering building my own AI agent. You can do it now for only $5-6k. It will be even cheaper when the Nvidia cards come back down. (And Trumpy has made enough profit)



Anyone can assemble and their own independent stand alone agent now. It does not have to go to the cloud (data centers) for answers. (Unless recent up to date data or it is ordering parts or answering email or banking etc, is needed it doesn't need to be online etc)



Yes, it can do it all now. Just like in the movie "Her". It can really be your personal assistant. If you give it permissions.



My new agent will be there to teach me and help me make good decisions and protect my family from what's coming and amazingly will now run in a laptop. (Though those capable won't be available for months.)



If you are not learning to use AI you will be left in the dust.



The millionaires billionaires are already using it to make and grow fortunes. Obviously.



Don't forget the Singularity is neater than ever.



Probably less than 5 years.



Good luck!