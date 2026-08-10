Sen Cassidy says Blanche Vote was not 'black-and-white'

@#1 ... Sen. Bill Cassidy said Sunday that his vote pushing Todd Blanche's attorney general confirmation up to a Senate majority was not a "black-and-white decision." ...



Of course he might say that, trying to give the impression that he had a modicum of concern regarding the results of his ~decision.~



The reality seems to be more along the lines that he wants to stay in good graces with MAGA so that he can reap an income as a lobbyist, a role that many former Senators seem to move into..

