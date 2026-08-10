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Monday, August 10, 2026

Sen Cassidy says Blanche Vote was not 'black-and-white'

The Louisiana Republican was the last holdout on the Senate vote to confirm Todd Blanche as attorney general before recess.

Posted by lamplighter at 05:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/10

Status: user

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Sen. Bill Cassidy is on CBS trying to rehab his image after his latest pathetic display of cowardice on Friday

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 10:36 AM Â· Aug 9, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Sen. Bill Cassidy said Sunday that his vote pushing Todd Blanche's attorney general confirmation up to a Senate majority was not a "black-and-white decision."

The Senate voted early Saturday morning to confirm Blanche 50-49, with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in opposition.

Blanche, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and acting attorney general since Pam Bondi's ouster in April, climbed a steep hill to gain approval from some GOP senators largely due to his role in creating a $1.8 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" as part of Trump's settlement with the IRS.

...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-10 01:44 AM | Reply

@#1 ... Sen. Bill Cassidy said Sunday that his vote pushing Todd Blanche's attorney general confirmation up to a Senate majority was not a "black-and-white decision." ...

Of course he might say that, trying to give the impression that he had a modicum of concern regarding the results of his ~decision.~

The reality seems to be more along the lines that he wants to stay in good graces with MAGA so that he can reap an income as a lobbyist, a role that many former Senators seem to move into..

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-10 01:48 AM | Reply

Will this guy have more luck than Pam Bondi pursuing baseless accusations against political opponents? Courts will still want to see proof/evidence, no?

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-10 02:08 AM | Reply

@#3 ... Will this guy have more luck than Pam Bondi pursuing baseless accusations against political opponents? ...

In that area the problem seems to be Pres Trump's apparent excitation of people who attack people (e.g., D.C. police) and then get a pardon for their actions.

Stated differently, have Pres Trump's apparent past actions been a precursor of what Judges who rule against him might have to face?

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-10 02:42 AM | Reply

Isn't he the same idiot who believed RFK and voted "begrudgingly" inky to whine that RFK mislead him?

#5 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-10 02:49 AM | Reply

@#5

Well, Sen Cassidy is a physician, so for starters, he should have known better.

That aside, Sen Cassidy's vote just shows how much MAGA has corrupted things (politics, et al) in the government.

Sen Cassidy is probably singing ...

Verve Pipe - The Freshmen (1997)
www.youtube.com

Lyrics excerpt ...

genius.com

...
Can't be held responsible
...
I won't be held responsible

...
For the life of me, I cannot remember
What made us think that we were wise and we'd never compromise
For the life of me, I cannot believe
We'd ever die for these sins, we were merely freshmen
...



#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-10 02:59 AM | Reply

The more Bill Cassidy attempts explaining away his fecklessness, the more feckless he sounds.

#7 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-10 05:01 AM | Reply

Cowards gonna coward.

#8 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-10 10:46 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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