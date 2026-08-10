Trump: 'no Video Or Proof' of Alleged Pool Vandalism

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Monday, August 10, 2026
President Donald Trump acknowledged on Sunday that there was "no video or proof" of alleged vandalism to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after weeks of claiming that damage to the pool's surface was the deliberate work of saboteurs.
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