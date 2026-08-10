Trump: 'no Video Or Proof' of Alleged Pool Vandalism

Andrew Weinstein

@Weinsteinlaw



The chilling thing about the Trump administration falsely accusing David Hearn is what it reveals: they have no hesitation targeting ordinary American citizens when it serves their agenda.



It's the same playbook they used with Alex Pretti, Renee Good, and countless others.



The pattern is unmistakable.



When the truth becomes inconvenient, they pick a citizen, invent a villain, and count on the wreckage to advance their interests.



This is an administration willing to inflict real harm on ordinary people to protect its own power.