Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, August 10, 2026

Trump: 'no Video Or Proof' of Alleged Pool Vandalism

President Donald Trump acknowledged on Sunday that there was "no video or proof" of alleged vandalism to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after weeks of claiming that damage to the pool's surface was the deliberate work of saboteurs.

Posted by lamplighter at 09:30 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/10

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Trump: 'no Video Or Proof' of Alleged Pool Vandalism (6 comments) ...

OpenAI Agents Rebuilt Internal Message Board (6 comments) ...

Washington DC Grapples with Nat'l Guard Extended Until 2029 (7 comments) ...

Sen Cassidy says Blanche Vote was not 'black-and-white' (9 comments) ...

A Majority of Americans Have Little Or No Confidence in ICE (9 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

STATEMENT RE: PRESIDENT'S POSTS ABOUT DISMISSED REFLECTING POOL CASE

[image or embed]

-- Norm Eisen (@normeisen.bsky.social) 11:03 PM Â· Aug 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... "There was substantial other damage to the Reflecting Pool, also but, unfortunately, there is no video or proof, other than the damage, itself," Trump wrote on social media on Sunday. ...

Trump also said that there was "some contractor error done by rushing the job for a July 4th opening."

The president said that contractors were "working on the Pool, and it will reopen shortly," but said that "it was a very small area of this massive Pool" which was damaged, calling it "relatively inconsequential." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-10 01:26 PM | Reply

Wait, what?

Didn't Pres Trump say he had video evidence of people in the Pool making a massive 300 foot-long cut in the liner?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-10 01:27 PM | Reply

TACO Pool Party!

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-10 02:35 PM | Reply

Andrew Weinstein
@Weinsteinlaw

The chilling thing about the Trump administration falsely accusing David Hearn is what it reveals: they have no hesitation targeting ordinary American citizens when it serves their agenda.

It's the same playbook they used with Alex Pretti, Renee Good, and countless others.

The pattern is unmistakable.

When the truth becomes inconvenient, they pick a citizen, invent a villain, and count on the wreckage to advance their interests.

This is an administration willing to inflict real harm on ordinary people to protect its own power.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-10 02:37 PM | Reply

@#1 ... "There was substantial other damage to the Reflecting Pool, also but, unfortunately, there is no video or proof, other than the damage, itself," ...

Well, there were the videos and photos of Pres Trump's SUV convoy driving over the Reflecting Pool.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-10 03:47 PM | Reply

Fucking imbecile.

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-10 07:38 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort