Trump Brushes Off Concerns About Sailors Living in Squalid Conditions

Honestly though (for eb),



Conditions on our aircraft carriers have been bad since we started making them. It's no wonder; they're not built for comfort, which goes on regardless of who's POTUS.



But FFS, we should be able to feed our military.



People, especially young men, can sustain horrid conditions when fed well, rested occasionally, and treated with respect. The German U-boat crews are an example. There are many others.



But not on one of our greatest flagships used to project global power, which has basically allowed Iran to put under a sort of siege.



From a military with a trillion dollar per year budget.



Americans should be mad about this, and many are. Myself included.



Was that honest enough for ya eb?