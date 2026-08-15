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Saturday, August 15, 2026

Trump Brushes Off Concerns About Sailors Living in Squalid Conditions

Trump Brushes Off Concerns About Sailors Living in Squalid Conditions

Posted by MBlue at 09:31 AM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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MBlue

Joined 2008/09/10
Visited 2026/08/10

Status: user

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Trump Brushes Off Concerns About Sailors Living in Squalid Conditions (11 comments) ...

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Trump is off to his luxury golf club for the weekend. Meanwhile, U.S. sailors have spent more than 250 days at sea facing food shortages, broken plumbing, supply problems and deteriorating conditions.

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 4:50 PM Â· Aug 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Suck it up, swabbies.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-14 02:46 PM | Reply

"Ah but the strawberries...that's where I had them! I could prove through geometric logic that a duplicate key to the ward room did exist! And I'd have produced that key..."

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-14 02:50 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

'President Donald Trump on Friday they hadn't been stuck on board "nearly long enough."'

Because he thinks that the sailors are Muslims. From Blue States. Fans of wind energy,

Something.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-14 03:56 PM | Reply

Not since a venerated ancestor fled a European military draft, establishing himself as a Klondike cathouse operator during the Alaskan gold rush, has a Trump served in the American armed forces.

His war? Not his problem.
The troops? Props.

For it's Tommy this, an' Tommy that, an' Chuck him out, the brute!"
But it's "Saviour of 'is country" when the guns begin to shoot ...

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-15 08:25 AM | Reply

The 24-hour news cycle, a timeless headline:

"Suffering a mental health crisis, President Donald Trump bleated an insulting lie from his mindless piehole."

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-15 08:31 AM | Reply

Donald Trump has no capacity to feel the circumstances or needs of other people. Other people are less than furniture to him, which makes it fascinating that some want to write him into Christianity as a Chosen One.

As a man without empathy, Trump is a dangerous cripple. Look at what Putin does with his own people. Two million Russian casualties? Does anyone want to tell me that Putin loses any sleep over this?

And if it were two million Americans, neither would Trump.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-15 10:34 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I know my sentiments will put some O.D. boxers in a bunch... I do worry about all the squids stuck in this mess... the ---------- in charge... that got them there... Mostly... I fear for the safety of the women serving with men... losing their marbles... trapped on that steel island... with damaged men.

#7 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-08-15 11:00 AM | Reply

Losers and suckers. Those sailors should have gotten some bone spurs and they wouldn't be in the situation.

#8 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-08-15 11:05 AM | Reply

Honestly though (for eb),

Conditions on our aircraft carriers have been bad since we started making them. It's no wonder; they're not built for comfort, which goes on regardless of who's POTUS.

But FFS, we should be able to feed our military.

People, especially young men, can sustain horrid conditions when fed well, rested occasionally, and treated with respect. The German U-boat crews are an example. There are many others.

But not on one of our greatest flagships used to project global power, which has basically allowed Iran to put under a sort of siege.

From a military with a trillion dollar per year budget.

Americans should be mad about this, and many are. Myself included.

Was that honest enough for ya eb?

#9 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-08-15 12:07 PM | Reply

9

That was overflowing with honesty.

It was so full of honesty I don't see any angle to argue with you on it.

Stop doing that....:-)

#10 | Posted by eberly at 2026-08-15 12:17 PM | Reply

But FFS, we should be able to feed our military.

Absolutely. At a bare minimum.

I remember when I literally sued the Marine Corps (request mast) because they were getting skimpy with the food on mid shifts (long story). And I got pissed late one night when I was refused seconds.

I figured the one thing they did owe us was good food and plenty of it.

Turns out they were taking the best stuff out the back and serving us the scraps.

Though it cost me dearly we fixed that shat. Took it all the way to a two star general before we resolved it. But the time I got to his desk I obviously had to "go through some things".

But it was worth it. We ALL ate well (steaks and second helpings and chocolate milk and even flowers in the tables!) after that and I was an unsung but happy and well fed hero.

Semper Fi

#11 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-15 12:56 PM | Reply

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