FEMA Denies Federal Aid to Michigan After Massive Tornado Damage In a letter issued earlier this week, FEMA officials reaffirmed the denial of IA funding which would have provided financial support and direct services to eligible individuals and households who have sustained uninsured or underinsured losses due to damage caused by tornadoes. FEMA also denied funding through the HMGP, which supports projects that help communities reduce future disaster risks and strengthen long-term resilience. On March 6, four tornadoes with intensities ranging from EF-0 to EF-3 impacted southern Lower Michigan. Communities near Edwardsburg, Cass County, in and around the city of Three Rivers, St. Joseph County, and along the north side of Union Lake in Union City, Branch County, were among the hardest hit.