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Sunday, August 16, 2026

FEMA Denies Federal Aid to Michigan After Massive Tornado Damage

In a letter issued earlier this week, FEMA officials reaffirmed the denial of IA funding which would have provided financial support and direct services to eligible individuals and households who have sustained uninsured or underinsured losses due to damage caused by tornadoes. FEMA also denied funding through the HMGP, which supports projects that help communities reduce future disaster risks and strengthen long-term resilience. On March 6, four tornadoes with intensities ranging from EF-0 to EF-3 impacted southern Lower Michigan. Communities near Edwardsburg, Cass County, in and around the city of Three Rivers, St. Joseph County, and along the north side of Union Lake in Union City, Branch County, were among the hardest hit.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 12:33 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Denying federal aid to Michigan that underwent tornado damage earlier this year while thousands of her residents are suffering from Trumpf Diarrhea Syndrome (TDS) is a brilliant strategy to employ during this midterm election year.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-16 06:27 AM | Reply

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