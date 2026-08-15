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Saturday, August 15, 2026

NOAA: 'Super El Nino' May Be Historic

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) informs: "El Nino conditions continue to intensify and are likely to be very strong, resulting in a potentially historic event in the coming months that could significantly influence our weather, the hurricane season, and global temperatures."

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 10:31 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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El NiÃ±o is changing the game for 2026 hurricanes.

[image or embed]

-- Chron.com (@chron.com) 2:49 PM Â· Aug 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The "Kelvin wave" is aimed like an arrow directly at the west coast of Central and South America.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum will have universal healthcare fully implemented in her country in 2027, but probably not before El Nino strikes.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-14 01:00 AM | Reply

Yup.

Historic may be an understatement.

More from the cited article ...

... The CPC Official ENSO outlook, which synthesizes multiple models from North America and abroad, indicates El Nio will continue to strengthen through the end of the year [Figs. 6-7-8]. During the October-December 2026 season, there is a 69% chance of a historic event that would exceed the strength of previous El Nio events dating back to 1950 (+2.5C or more for a 3-month RONI value).

With an event of this magnitude, the chances of experiencing impacts consistent with El Nio are larger, but they are not guaranteed (see CPC outlooks for probabilities of seasonal anomalies). In summary, El Nio is strengthening, with a greater than 90% chance of a very strong event during the Northern Hemisphere fall and winter 2026-27. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-14 01:04 AM | Reply

@#2

But do note that the "historic event" forecast comes with a 69% chance attached to it.

That aspect is usually dropped from the headlines ...

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-14 01:06 AM | Reply

Ah, the 100-year-storm that happens every few years now. Or makes us forget the last one.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-14 11:13 AM | Reply

My observation (and take it as that and that only) ...

Usually in the summer, when August comes around, the grass in the yard has gone dormant and turned brown because of the lack of rain. I had to mow it maybe once every two or three weeks.

The water reservoirs were getting low.

OK, for the past few years, that has changed.

A couple days ago I drove past a local water reservoir. It was full. To the point of over-flowing the dam that creates the reservoir. Quite odd for this time of the year.

And my yard, I am having to mow the grass weekly. The grass is still a vibrant green and growing like springtime.

Something has changed. ...


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 10:57 PM | Reply

"Hurricane Lala could be Hawaii's first direct hit in 34 years (since 1992) or the first in 155 years (since 1871) on Big Island, depending on its landfall track."

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-15 11:21 PM | Reply

*** Travel Chaos at LAX as Hurricane Lala Cancels ~100 Hawaii-Bound Flights ***

"Argh! There's no such thing as climate change, you stupid liberals! Pflargh! MAGA! Who needs wind farms or solar power? Gargh! Fossil fuel and coal are the future! Argh!"

Source: www.flightaware.com

#7 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-15 11:46 PM | Reply

@#4 ... the 100-year-storm that happens every few years now. ...

Why 'Hundred-Year' Weather Events Are Happening More Than Once Every 100 Years (2025)
time.com

... Environmental scientists have gotten so good at reading weather history that they can characterize some severe storms or floods as likely to occur in a given area only once in 100 years"or even 500 years or a thousand years.

That's where the oxymoron comes in. As climate change leads to greater meteorological volatility, the one in 100 -- or 500 or 1,000 -- year events are occurring twice or three times or more in those windows. Since 1999, there have been nine storms along the North Carolina coast that qualify as hundred or thousand year events.

From 2015 to 2019, one suburb of St. Louis experienced three major floods, two of which met the criteria for hundred-year events.

One study by the Montreal-based carbon removal project Deep Sky calculates that the frequency of deadly hurricanes has jumped 300%, with 100-year storms now forecast to occur once every 25 years. ...


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-16 12:39 AM | Reply

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