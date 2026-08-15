NOAA: 'Super El Nino' May Be Historic

My observation (and take it as that and that only) ...



Usually in the summer, when August comes around, the grass in the yard has gone dormant and turned brown because of the lack of rain. I had to mow it maybe once every two or three weeks.



The water reservoirs were getting low.



OK, for the past few years, that has changed.



A couple days ago I drove past a local water reservoir. It was full. To the point of over-flowing the dam that creates the reservoir. Quite odd for this time of the year.



And my yard, I am having to mow the grass weekly. The grass is still a vibrant green and growing like springtime.



Something has changed. ...





