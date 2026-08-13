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Thursday, August 13, 2026

FDA Chief: 'America Has Safest Food Supply in the World'

In a Tuesday interview with CNBC, acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas: "We have the safest food supply in the world. Americans should feel confident in eating fresh produce including leafy greens at this point."

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 09:34 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

If you're following the cyclosporiasis outbreak and wondering how lettuce has become so dangerous, our 2023 piece on Food Safety explains some of the major holes in our food-safety system that brought us to this point! youtu.be/Za45bT41sXg? ...

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-- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (@lastweektonight.com) 5:28 PM Â· Jul 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-13 03:22 AM | Reply

Diamantas is just another light-on-experience MAGA donkey, and his pronouncements ought to be received with that in mind.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-13 06:37 AM | Reply

Diarrhea lettuce would like a word.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-13 07:49 AM | Reply

"a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla, and one other thing"

Sounds safe to me!

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-13 08:05 AM | Reply

Spidey Sense is off the charts.

#5 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-13 12:05 PM | Reply

Trump hand puppet Kyle Diamantas claims diarrhea lettuce to be delicious!

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-13 12:07 PM | Reply

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