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Thursday, August 13, 2026

Canadians Petition Parliament to Oust US Ambassador

"We, the undersigned, residents of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to:

  • 1 - Formally declare Pete Hoekstra persona non grata and request his removal as US Ambassador to Canada ...

    Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 04:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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    C0RI0LANUS

    Joined 2023/01/13
    Visited 2026/07/29

    Status: user

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    C'mon folks we can do way better than this. Sign the petition to make Pete Hoekstra persona non grata in Canada. Sign here if you are a Canadian citizen. www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en ... www.cbc.ca/news/politic ...

    [image or embed]

    -- Charlie Angus (@charlieangus104.bsky.social) 4:17 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

    Comments

    Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


    Nota Bene: One of the grave mistakes of the Biden administration was not restoring POTUS Barack Obama's White House petition platform ("We the People") which Dummkopf Trumpf took down when he first seized power on 20 Jan 2017. Had the Biden administration restored this important portal on 20 Jan 2021, he would have read the demands of tens of millions of Americans to recognize the State of Palestine and to stop funding Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

    On Tuesday 5 Nov 2024 (Election Day), the IDF had already liquidated an incredible 43,061 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip; 101,000 were wounded or maimed.

    Instead, tin-eared incumbent Democrats ignored 6,265,888 voters in 2024 and lost the country to Dummkopf Trumpf, AIPAC, and the oligarchs; thus, the epithet "Genocide Joe" will stick to the Democratic ex-POTUS forever.

    Link: archives.gov

    #1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-12 03:26 PM | Reply

    Just him and then it's "oooh, soory,eh?"

    #2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-12 08:50 PM | Reply

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