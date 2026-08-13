Canadians Petition Parliament to Oust US Ambassador

Nota Bene: One of the grave mistakes of the Biden administration was not restoring POTUS Barack Obama's White House petition platform ("We the People") which Dummkopf Trumpf took down when he first seized power on 20 Jan 2017. Had the Biden administration restored this important portal on 20 Jan 2021, he would have read the demands of tens of millions of Americans to recognize the State of Palestine and to stop funding Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.



On Tuesday 5 Nov 2024 (Election Day), the IDF had already liquidated an incredible 43,061 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip; 101,000 were wounded or maimed.



Instead, tin-eared incumbent Democrats ignored 6,265,888 voters in 2024 and lost the country to Dummkopf Trumpf, AIPAC, and the oligarchs; thus, the epithet "Genocide Joe" will stick to the Democratic ex-POTUS forever.



Link: archives.gov

