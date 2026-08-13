CT: AIPAC Congressman John Larson (D) Loses Primary

Claudes response:



Here's what's shown up in Maryland's 2026 election cycle so far:

MD-05 (open seat, replacing retiring Rep. Steny Hoyer) " the marquee AIPAC-linked race



Adrian Boafo (D) " state delegate, won the June 23 Democratic primary. AIPAC celebrated his victory, saying it was proud to help ensure the seat remains represented by "pro-Israel leadership." (The Times of Israel) AIPAC's affiliated super PAC, United Democracy Project, spent nearly $1.2 million to boost his campaign, and he was also endorsed by Democratic Majority for Israel. (Jewish Insider)



Harry Dunn (D) " former Capitol Police officer, also ran; he drew outside attacks from UDP in an earlier race and was critical of AIPAC spending in this one.

Other primary candidates (Rushern Baker, Arthur Ellis, Quincy Bareebe, etc.) didn't come up with AIPAC ties in these results.



MD-03 (Sarah Elfreth's district) " from the 2024 cycle, still relevant background

Sarah Elfreth (D) " United Democracy Project spent more than $4 million backing her in the primary against Harry Dunn. (The Forward) Dunn instead took J Street's endorsement. (The Forward)



Statewide dynamic

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) has been AIPAC's most vocal critic in the delegation " he accused AIPAC and crypto-linked groups of "trying to buy" the MD-05 seat (Jewish Insider) and has called AIPAC "anti-American" in remarks to the progressive group J Street. (Washington Jewish Week) He's not up for reelection in 2026.

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D) previously had J Street's backing over an AIPAC-aligned primary opponent (2024 cycle).

On Republicans: I didn't find any Maryland GOP candidates with a notable AIPAC connection in this cycle " AIPAC's spending here has focused entirely on Democratic primaries. Rep. Andy Harris (R) is Maryland's lone GOP House member but no AIPAC endorsement/spending news turned up for him in 2026.

For a full running list, Track AIPAC's Maryland page (trackaipac.com/states/maryland) keeps tabs on funding by candidate " worth noting it's an advocacy/watchdog site critical of AIPAC, not a neutral source, so treat its framing accordingly.