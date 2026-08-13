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Thursday, August 13, 2026

CT: AIPAC Congressman John Larson (D) Loses Primary

  • Former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (46) defeated longtime US Rep. John Larson (78) in Connecticut's Democratic primary Tuesday ...

    Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 07:33 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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    C0RI0LANUS

    Joined 2023/01/13
    Visited 2026/07/29

    Status: user

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    47-year old Luke Bronin has defeated 14 term incumbent John Larson

    [image or embed]

    -- Allison Gill (@muellershewrote.com) 9:39 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

    Comments

    Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

    ...

    #1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-12 01:33 AM | Reply

    Time to cut the apron strings with the terrorist Israeli regime.

    Nuttyahoo has brought nothing but death and destruction to the middle east.

    #2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 07:56 AM | Reply

    Trump endorsed Lindel didn't just lose but he got absolutely wrecked with the winner receiving nearly 30% more votes than crackhead Mike.

    #3 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-12 12:25 PM | Reply

    ... as [CT] voters embraced generational change and a call for more urgency in the party's fight against the well-entrenched status quo. ...

    That mirrors the local CT reporting about the reasons the voters gave for their votes.

    As frm Mayor of Hartford, Bronin is well-known in the state.


    #4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-12 01:00 PM | Reply

    You ain't seen nothing yet.

    #5 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-13 12:19 PM | Reply

    Maryland AIPAC piggies

    Adrian Boafo (2026): Won the Democratic primary for Maryland's 5th Congressional District. AIPAC's UDP spent $5.7 million to support him.

    Sarah Elfreth (2024): Won the Democratic primary for Maryland's 3rd Congressional District. The UDP spent over $4 million on her behalf.

    Glenn Ivey (2022): Won the Democratic primary for Maryland's 4th Congressional District. AIPAC and its affiliates spent over $6 million to support his campaign.

    #6 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-13 02:41 PM | Reply

    #6

    Unbelievable, Fresno500, but there it is again.

    Thanks for the datapoints about Maryland.

    Keep an eye on Florida, where there will be hidden collusion between "R" and "D" AIPAC Congressmen and re-districting.

    AIPAC Congressmen on the Kremlin: "Foreign interference in US politics! Russia! Look! Russian interference! Look, I say!"


    AIPAC Congressmen on Israeli interference in US politics:


    #7 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-13 02:48 PM | Reply

    Thought to repeat listing gop candidates and DeepSeek responded with:

    The available information shows that AIPAC's electoral efforts in Maryland have exclusively focused on Democratic primaries and candidates, including:

    Adrian Boafo (MD-05, 2026)
    Sarah Elfreth (MD-03, 2024)
    Glenn Ivey (MD-04, 2022)
    Johnny Olszewski (MD-02) & Kweisi Mfume (MD-07)

    While AIPAC's super PAC focuses on Democratic races, some of its top financial backers are Republican mega-donors. However, that does not translate into the group endorsing or spending on GOP candidates in Maryland.

    #8 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-13 05:22 PM | Reply

    Claudes response:

    Here's what's shown up in Maryland's 2026 election cycle so far:
    MD-05 (open seat, replacing retiring Rep. Steny Hoyer) " the marquee AIPAC-linked race

    Adrian Boafo (D) " state delegate, won the June 23 Democratic primary. AIPAC celebrated his victory, saying it was proud to help ensure the seat remains represented by "pro-Israel leadership." (The Times of Israel) AIPAC's affiliated super PAC, United Democracy Project, spent nearly $1.2 million to boost his campaign, and he was also endorsed by Democratic Majority for Israel. (Jewish Insider)

    Harry Dunn (D) " former Capitol Police officer, also ran; he drew outside attacks from UDP in an earlier race and was critical of AIPAC spending in this one.
    Other primary candidates (Rushern Baker, Arthur Ellis, Quincy Bareebe, etc.) didn't come up with AIPAC ties in these results.

    MD-03 (Sarah Elfreth's district) " from the 2024 cycle, still relevant background
    Sarah Elfreth (D) " United Democracy Project spent more than $4 million backing her in the primary against Harry Dunn. (The Forward) Dunn instead took J Street's endorsement. (The Forward)

    Statewide dynamic
    Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) has been AIPAC's most vocal critic in the delegation " he accused AIPAC and crypto-linked groups of "trying to buy" the MD-05 seat (Jewish Insider) and has called AIPAC "anti-American" in remarks to the progressive group J Street. (Washington Jewish Week) He's not up for reelection in 2026.
    Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D) previously had J Street's backing over an AIPAC-aligned primary opponent (2024 cycle).
    On Republicans: I didn't find any Maryland GOP candidates with a notable AIPAC connection in this cycle " AIPAC's spending here has focused entirely on Democratic primaries. Rep. Andy Harris (R) is Maryland's lone GOP House member but no AIPAC endorsement/spending news turned up for him in 2026.
    For a full running list, Track AIPAC's Maryland page (trackaipac.com/states/maryland) keeps tabs on funding by candidate " worth noting it's an advocacy/watchdog site critical of AIPAC, not a neutral source, so treat its framing accordingly.

    #9 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-13 05:30 PM | Reply

    Was there any Democratic candidate in Maryland who didn't get AIPAC money? There's no shortage of Jews, especially in the wealthy parts of the state.

    #10 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-13 05:54 PM | Reply

    gop Israel affiliated donations

    Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD-1): The only Maryland Republican with documented direct contributions. FEC records show his campaign has received $10,000 from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) PAC.

    Larry Hogan (Former Governor): He actively courted Jewish and pro-Israel voters during his 2024 U.S. Senate run, touting his record (e.g., banning state contracts with businesses boycotting Israel) and positioning himself as a "pro-Israel champion". However, there is no public record of him receiving direct contributions from AIPAC or its affiliates.

    George McDermott: He is the Republican candidate running against Rep. Glenn Ivey in MD-04, but there is no evidence of pro-Israel group support for his campaign.

    #11 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-13 08:07 PM | Reply

    @#11 ... George McDermott: He is the Republican candidate running against Rep. Glenn Ivey in MD-04, but there is no evidence of pro-Israel group support for his campaign. ...

    Will that save him from being a part of Pres Trump's GOP?


    So, which might be worse at this point?

    MAGA money, or AIPAC money?


    #12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-13 08:24 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

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