Turkey Suspects Israel Fabricated Assassination Plot

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Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Turkish officials suspect that the Israelis fabricated the intelligence report that alleged Iran planned to assassinate US President Donald Trump during the Ankara NATO summit last month ...
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