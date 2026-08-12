Turkey Suspects Israel Fabricated Assassination Plot

Israeli intelligence used previous alleged IRGC-QF threat reporting as the genesis to put this wacky MANPADS threat into US channels to scotch peace talks with Tehran.



The Israeli chicanery worked.



And it also humiliated Dummkopf Trumpf who had to secrete his massive girth inside a smelly catering container to escape a non-existent threat.



I hope Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls Dummkopf Trumpf to tell him that Bibi made a monkey out of him.



Links:



Oligarchess Ivanka doomed?



Smaller IRGC-QF targets

