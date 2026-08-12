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Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Turkey Suspects Israel Fabricated Assassination Plot

Turkish officials suspect that the Israelis fabricated the intelligence report that alleged Iran planned to assassinate US President Donald Trump during the Ankara NATO summit last month ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 12:30 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Operation Orange Chicken: The Plot-Sauce Thickens

[image or embed]

-- Seth Abramson (@sethabramson.bsky.social) 10:20 AM Â· Aug 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


Israeli intelligence used previous alleged IRGC-QF threat reporting as the genesis to put this wacky MANPADS threat into US channels to scotch peace talks with Tehran.

The Israeli chicanery worked.

And it also humiliated Dummkopf Trumpf who had to secrete his massive girth inside a smelly catering container to escape a non-existent threat.

I hope Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls Dummkopf Trumpf to tell him that Bibi made a monkey out of him.

Links:

Oligarchess Ivanka doomed?

Smaller IRGC-QF targets

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-12 03:07 AM | Reply

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-12 03:15 AM | Reply

Time to cut Israel loose and let Nuttyahoo pull himself up by his own bootstraps.

The terrorist Nuttyahoo is a blight on the middle east.

Israel has free college, universal healthcare and legal abortion all paid for by US taxpayers. Time to cut the purse strings.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-12 07:54 AM | Reply

Sounds about right. Zionists have a long and storied history of fooling stupid Americans (like Trump).

#4 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-08-12 10:10 AM | Reply

Israel made coward Trump hide in a catering truck?

Hilarious.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-12 12:04 PM | Reply

Obligatory.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-12 12:56 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

I suspect there may be a few phone calls with lots of yelling going forward ...

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-12 12:56 PM | Reply

Re 7

I suspect there will a lot charges and grand jury investigations of the leak and arrest of suspected leakers and of course more reflecting pool vandals going forward.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-12 01:13 PM | Reply

#4

ussliberty.org

And MTG's new anti-AIPAC party is slowly gathering momentum.

Former D/NCTC Joe Kent had recommended a fusion ticket of a non-AIPAC Republican and a non-AIPAC Democrat for 2028. (Source: The Young Turks podcast earlier this year).

Better late than never.

#9 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-12 02:34 PM | Reply

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