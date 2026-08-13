US Dept of War Admits Massacring Civilians in Yemen

AI snaphot: Since 7 October 2023, the cost to the peaceful, hardworking American taxpayer of butchering Muslims in Yemen on behalf of Israel is conservatively estimated at between $9.65bn to $12.07bn, so far.



Money for universal healthcare for all Americans? ZERO



Money for massacring starving Muslims in the Middle East on behalf of Israel? UNLIMITED



US midterm elections are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday 3 Nov 2026, barring sinister Republican Party or AIPAC interference, or even Dummkopf Trumpf declaring martial law and deploying the US Army National Guard and masked ICE Sturmabteilung troopers with electro-shock torture gloves on American citizens.

