Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, August 13, 2026

US Dept of War Admits Massacring Civilians in Yemen

The Pentagon has admitted in its annual report on civilian casualties to Congress that it committed at least two large-scale massacres of civilians in Yemen during its unlawful bombing campaign against the Houthis in 2025 ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 05:30 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

MORE STORIES

CT: AIPAC Congressman John Larson (D) Loses Primary (11 comments) ...

US Dept of War Admits Massacring Civilians in Yemen (3 comments) ...

Canadians Petition Parliament to Oust US Ambassador (2 comments) ...

MI: Dr Abdul El-Sayed (D) Torches GOP AIPAC Poltroon (6 comments) ...

FDA Chief: "America Has Safest Food Supply in the World" (6 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

U.S. airstrikes killed 153 civilians and wounded nearly 250 others during an operation targeting militants in Yemen last year, a Pentagon review found.

[image or embed]

-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 1:45 PM Â· Aug 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


AI snaphot: Since 7 October 2023, the cost to the peaceful, hardworking American taxpayer of butchering Muslims in Yemen on behalf of Israel is conservatively estimated at between $9.65bn to $12.07bn, so far.

Money for universal healthcare for all Americans? ZERO

Money for massacring starving Muslims in the Middle East on behalf of Israel? UNLIMITED

US midterm elections are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday 3 Nov 2026, barring sinister Republican Party or AIPAC interference, or even Dummkopf Trumpf declaring martial law and deploying the US Army National Guard and masked ICE Sturmabteilung troopers with electro-shock torture gloves on American citizens.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-13 02:09 AM | Reply

"at least two large-scale massacres of civilians in Yemen"

This is what I voted for.
--Boaz

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-13 11:30 AM | Reply

Always money for kilin'!

#3 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-08-13 06:13 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort