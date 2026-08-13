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Thursday, August 13, 2026

They Spoke English, Wore U.S. Flags and Attacked Fishermen - Who Were They?

Far out in the Pacific Ocean, Ecuadorean fishermen have been attacked by unidentified "gringos" using drones, survivors say ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 08:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/07/29

Status: user

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Ecuadorean fishermen are essentially being hunted for sport by the U.S. military or its contractors

[image or embed]

-- Brandon Friedman (@brandonfriedman.bsky.social) 11:57 AM Â· Aug 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"One fishing boat has been lost at sea since January, the UN reports, with eight people still missing and presumed dead. The survivors of two other vessels said they came under attack in March 2026 by English-speaking assailants wearing matching uniforms with American flag patches, but without any clear insignia to link them to an official government force."

~snip~

"US Ambassador to Ecuador (Minister-Counselor) Art Brown completed the Joint Special Operations University (JSOU)'s-Combined/Joint Force Special Operations Component Commander Course (C/JFSOCC)."

Map

US Ambassador to Ecuador Art Brown

Human Rights Watch Report

"Operation Total Extermination"

...

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-13 01:21 AM | Reply

USAG Todd Blanche spurns International Criminal Court at the Hague: USAG protecting American war criminals and death squad executioners

Todd Blanche is therefore a "bad clod, then."

Get it?

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-13 02:19 AM | Reply

Will the Secretary of War appear with a scabbard and an eye patch?

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-13 11:05 AM | Reply

Human confinement, torture and extermination science has such a European smell.

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-13 11:59 AM | Reply

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