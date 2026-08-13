They Spoke English, Wore U.S. Flags and Attacked Fishermen - Who Were They?

"One fishing boat has been lost at sea since January, the UN reports, with eight people still missing and presumed dead. The survivors of two other vessels said they came under attack in March 2026 by English-speaking assailants wearing matching uniforms with American flag patches, but without any clear insignia to link them to an official government force."



~snip~



"US Ambassador to Ecuador (Minister-Counselor) Art Brown completed the Joint Special Operations University (JSOU)'s-Combined/Joint Force Special Operations Component Commander Course (C/JFSOCC)."