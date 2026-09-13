Colorado Crime Analyst, 10-year Sentence for Manipulating DNA Data



Not lazy, just criminal compassionate.

#2 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS





IDK how you whites put up with your women. Seriously, a woman strangles her children and White "Liberal" woman all go to her aide.



Then the jury doesn't reach a verdict because of a black juror, so they go after that guy and his history....



White "Liberal" women are out there man outthere.

