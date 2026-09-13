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Sunday, September 13, 2026

Colorado Crime Analyst, 10-year Sentence for Manipulating DNA Data

A judge sentenced a former forensic analyst for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to 10 years in prison on Tuesday after authorities said her manipulation of DNA data raised questions about the validity of hundreds of criminal cases.

Posted by oneironaut at 07:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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oneironaut

Joined 2018/08/18
Visited 2026/09/13

Status: user

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JUST IN: A Jefferson County judge sentenced former Colorado Bureau of Investigation scientist Yvonne "Missy" Woods to 10 years in prison Tuesday for her role in a years-long DNA testing scandal that shook confidence in the state's criminal justice system.

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-- The Denver Post (@denverpost.com) 2:09 PM Â· Sep 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

You sure the fuck are, loser.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-13 11:03 AM | Reply

"In two homicide cases, the defendants received lesser sentences under plea deals than they could have faced if they went to trial because prosecutors were afraid Woods' involvement could lead to acquittals."

Not lazy, just criminal compassionate.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-13 11:17 AM | Reply


Not lazy, just criminal compassionate.
#2 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

IDK how you whites put up with your women. Seriously, a woman strangles her children and White "Liberal" woman all go to her aide.

Then the jury doesn't reach a verdict because of a black juror, so they go after that guy and his history....

White "Liberal" women are out there man outthere.

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-13 12:24 PM | Reply

Bah. You're a sad little joke.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-13 06:28 PM | Reply

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