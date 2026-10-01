"The Republican toothless stock trading bill is as ineffective as a screen door on a submarine," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor Wednesday.



"This bill has no reform, no accountability, no substance.



Most Democrats also refused to support the bill because of voter ID requirements that were added into the bill, including some that are part of the GOP's stalled SAVE America Act.



Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) called those "a poison pill" in his own floor remarks Wednesday."



OP prefers ineffective Republican Bills to the much more effective ones backed by Dems and stalled by Republicans.



But... this kind of thing happens all the time to professional trolls.

