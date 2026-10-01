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Thursday, October 01, 2026

Senate Dems Block Bill Restricting Member Stock Trading

A House-passed bill to restrict members of Congress from buying and selling stocks failed on the Senate floor Wednesday in a party-line vote, with Democrats insisting it would not do enough to curb lawmakers' trading.

Posted by oneironaut at 06:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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oneironaut

Joined 2018/08/18
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

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Dems block token "reform" bill that allows Trump to keep his grifting investments with companies reliant on government contracts. (The bill also just happens to disenfranchise college students & people of color). See: Republicans give off the stench of desperation tinyurl.com/2p9upknb

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-- Dan Benbow (@danbenbow.bsky.social) 8:19 AM Â· Oct 1, 2026

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"The Republican toothless stock trading bill is as ineffective as a screen door on a submarine," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor Wednesday.

"This bill has no reform, no accountability, no substance.

Most Democrats also refused to support the bill because of voter ID requirements that were added into the bill, including some that are part of the GOP's stalled SAVE America Act.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) called those "a poison pill" in his own floor remarks Wednesday."

OP prefers ineffective Republican Bills to the much more effective ones backed by Dems and stalled by Republicans.

But... this kind of thing happens all the time to professional trolls.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-30 04:48 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The OP is an idiot who think he's more clever than he actually is.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-30 04:50 PM | Reply

Of course Jeff is all a-twitter over this non-story

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-30 10:54 PM | Reply

To bad the Republicans aren't serious about this issue.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-01 10:37 AM | Reply

Headline is a lie.

Dems voted against because of the poison pill of the SAVE ACT in the new legislation.

Just like when Republicans would add " ... and repeal Obamacare" to every bill, then blame Dems for voting AGAINST the Puppies Are Good Act.

Next time, try putting the salient point IN the headline, rather than trying to bury it.

#5 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-01 02:15 PM | Reply

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