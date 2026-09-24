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Thursday, September 24, 2026

DOJ Blames 'technical issue' for List of Trump's Pardons Disappear

The Department of Justice's website took down a list of President Donald Trump's pardons, only to partially return it after online outcry.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:33 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/24

Status: user

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Katie Miller confirms the Trump crime ring is counting on pardons

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-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 1:25 PM Â· Sep 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

They're preparing for the investigations after the mid terms by trying to hide the evidence.

Nothing says innocence like scrubbing files.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-23 08:43 AM | Reply

He's a fat bald pedophile that ----- his pants and can't walk a straight line.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-23 11:55 PM | Reply

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