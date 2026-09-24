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Thursday, September 24, 2026

Navy Says 8 USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors Attempted Suicide

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said that eight sailors assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during its lengthy deployment ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:30 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/24

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Eight USS Abraham Lincoln sailors attemped suicide on extended deployment

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-- ABC News Australia (@news.abc.net.au) 7:36 PM Â· Sep 24, 2026

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Another view ...

Navy says 8 USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group sailors attempted suicide
www.upi.com

... [Senate Armed Forces Committee member Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.] rebuked President Donald Trump and the Pentagon on Wednesday for downplaying the impact the more than 250-day at-sea deployment had on the approximately 5,000 sailors on the Abraham Lincoln, saying the information provided by the Navy showed that conditions on the ship were "serious and deteriorating."

Gillibrand accused Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of openly disrespecting sailors' grievances after Trump said he was not concerned about the mental health of the crew and that the deployment actually should've been even longer while Hegseth said the reality had been "misrepresented."

"What Trump and Secretary Hegseth dismissed as 'fake news' turned out to be serious and deteriorating conditions for our service members," she said.

"That this administration can find endless taxpayer dollars for bombs, ballrooms and billionaires, but cannot take care of our armed services members, is completely unacceptable," added Gillibrand.

The Navy's former top lawyer, Rear Admiral Donald Guter, said the attempted suicides was a "disturbingly high number indicating a serious stress level." ...

[emphasis mine]


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 11:53 AM | Reply

How many suicides have been reported from the other ships in the task force?

#2 | Posted by Petrous at 2026-09-24 07:28 PM | Reply

@#2

Do try harder.

Your current alias' comment just seems intent upon reducing it to obscurity. Why?

On the other hand, maybe the question becomes, why did both Sec of Def Hegseth and Pres Trump apparently label the reporting of the sailors as "fake news?"

Ya got an answer to that question?



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 09:02 PM | Reply

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