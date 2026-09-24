Navy Says 8 USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors Attempted Suicide

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Navy says 8 USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group sailors attempted suicide

www.upi.com



Gillibrand accused Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of openly disrespecting sailors' grievances after Trump said he was not concerned about the mental health of the crew and that the deployment actually should've been even longer while Hegseth said the reality had been "misrepresented."



"What Trump and Secretary Hegseth dismissed as 'fake news' turned out to be serious and deteriorating conditions for our service members," she said.



"That this administration can find endless taxpayer dollars for bombs, ballrooms and billionaires, but cannot take care of our armed services members, is completely unacceptable," added Gillibrand.



The Navy's former top lawyer, Rear Admiral Donald Guter, said the attempted suicides was a "disturbingly high number indicating a serious stress level." ...