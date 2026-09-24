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Thursday, September 24, 2026

Hand Soaps Are Being Recalled in 16 States

According to the FDA, Intercon Chemical Co. has issued a voluntary recall of six of its soaps that are sold nationwide due to potential bacterial contamination. Below, we're sharing everything you need to know.

Posted by Nixon at 03:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Nixon

Joined 2013/08/01
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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FDA flags bacterial contamination risk in hand soaps sold across 15 states qz.com/intercon-che ...

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-- Jennifer Ouellette (@jenlucpiquant.bsky.social) 10:10 AM Â· Sep 16, 2026

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Explosive Trumporrhea Put Damper On Sales At Olive Garden

www.nrn.com

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-24 03:45 PM | Reply

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