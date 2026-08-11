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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Trump Left Turkey Using a Catering Food Truck

President Donald Trump reportedly underwent an elaborate plan to hide his flight from Turkey to the United Kingdom last month using a catering food truck and a military aircraft, according to the Washington Post ...

Posted by Nixon at 09:32 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Nixon

Joined 2013/08/01
Visited 2026/08/10

Status: user

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The president downgraded to a vehicle used to transport food.

[image or embed]

-- The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 12:54 AM Â· Aug 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Delightful headline for the morning start. Thanks and kudos!

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-11 07:14 AM | Reply

Know your worth in DC: Who got left on the plane for the Kamikaze Run, and who got to accompany the secluded, pancaked orange man-baby?

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-11 07:16 AM | Reply

I'd like to contrast Trump's behavior with that of Hitler, who shrugged off assassination attempts as being an expected feature of his job, and experienced more than fifty of them.

We've all seen photos of him standing upright in an open car, two meters away from thronging crowds.

Hitler put up with the risk because he wanted to demonstrate his strength to others; to prove that he was physically brave.

Um...Trump isn't interested in that.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-11 07:42 AM | Reply

#1 Thank you very much.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-11 07:58 AM | Reply

I take pleasure in the fact that Trump is frightened by the rumor of a REAL assassination attempt.

It's not the punishment he deserves for what he's done, but it will do in the current pinch.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-11 08:37 AM | Reply

Tangerine narcoleptic fartbag is a coward.

I was gonna pose that as a question, but the bone spurs deferral already confirmed it.

#6 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-08-11 08:40 AM | Reply

Orange chicken ducked in Turkey.

President Turducken everyone!

#7 | Posted by dibblda at 2026-08-11 11:38 AM | Reply

Bunker bitch is a sniveling coward.

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-11 12:13 PM | Reply

Hiding in a container while leaving everyone else as decoys.

ALPHA MALE

#9 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-08-11 12:41 PM | Reply

The Fear he's Experiencing is probably the Closest to real Accountability he's ever known.

He Fears in his Guts that the Iranians will get him Eventually.

It makes him behave like a terrified Animal.

Dangerous and without Dignity or Proportionality.

Like Israel actually.

Allah is Slow but not Blind.

I bet Trump has Panic Disorder.

#10 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-08-11 12:53 PM | Reply

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