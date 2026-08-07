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Friday, August 07, 2026

July Jobs Report Reveals Unexpected Loss of 23,000 Jobs

The U.S. economy unexpectedly shed 23,000 jobs in July, undershooting economists' expectations and signaling the job market may be slowing.

Posted by Nixon at 12:30 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Nixon

Joined 2013/08/01
Visited 2026/08/06

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Fox Business on the July jobs report: "Minus 23,000! No rebound for the July jobs report ... a disappointing jobs reports"

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:34 AM Â· Aug 7, 2026

Comments

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Good job stinky.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-07 09:18 AM | Reply

Unexpected?

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-07 09:37 AM | Reply

Womp Womp.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-07 10:00 AM | Reply

"With TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS of new Investment pouring into the United States, and more Factories, more Construction, and more High Paying Jobs on the way, the results are impossible to hide."

-Humpy Trumpy

#4 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-07 10:06 AM | Reply

"the results are impossible to hide."

^
This is such a clever statement, because it doesn't actually say what the results are.

People who don't use their critical thinking skills -- Trumpers -- eat this pablum up like it's mana from heaven.

Here is how MAGA politics works:
"It's a test, designed to provoke an emotional response."

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-07 10:10 AM | Reply

The orange chomo celebrated his putrid job numbers by getting himself a new wig.

www.tmz.com

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-07 11:35 AM | Reply


www.reuters.com

... Details of the household survey from which the unemployment rate is derived were mostly weak. Household employment dropped 87,000 and the number of people working part-time for economic reasons increased 123,000 to 4.804 million.

The median duration of unemployment fell to a still-elevated 10.5 weeks from 11.0 weeks in June.

The participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one, has declined in six of the past seven months. ...


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 01:45 PM | Reply

So looking at the numbers private sector employment is up by 30k, government employment down by 53k.

I wouldn't take these numbers until the revision comes, but not exactly the screaming and whining the posters on this thread brought to bear.

#8 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-07 02:56 PM | Reply

www.reuters.com

...LOCAL GOVERNMENT EDUCATION DRAG

Local government education employment dropped 49,600 last month, the most since October 2021, and contributing to a 53,000 decrease in overall government payrolls. Excluding government, private payrolls increased by 30,000, matching June's gain.

Private job growth has averaged 72,000 per month this year, and some economists argued that this was a better reflection of the labor market. They expected the slump in local government to reverse in August.

Leisure and hospitality employment decreased by 40,000, losing jobs for a second straight month. Payrolls at restaurants and bars dropped by 26,100. The retail trade sector lost 19,400 jobs, the bulk of them at warehouse clubs, supercenters and other general merchandise stores.

These two sectors, which have become volatile in recent months, weighed down overall payrolls by 59,400 jobs.

Employment in financial activities fell further, shedding 14,000 jobs. Financial activities jobs are down by 121,000 since peaking in May 2025. Healthcare payrolls increased 22,000, but well below the monthly average of 36,000 over the past year.

There were 22,000 construction jobs added, while manufacturing employment rose 5,000. A total of 31,000 factory jobs have been added this year, likely driven by an artificial intelligence buildout. But the share of manufacturing industries reporting employment gains dropped to 50.0% from 56.9% in June. ...




#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-07 03:13 PM | Reply

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