RFK Jr. Suggests Pennsylvania Measles Deaths May Have Been 'Fabricated'

RFK Jr. said a Samoa trip had nothing to do with vaccines. New documents refute that

apnews.com



Kennedy, then a prominent anti-vaccine activist, preceded the visit with a letter to the Samoan prime minister requesting to study the Pacific island nation's measles, mumps and rubella vaccines after the deaths of two children who had received them. In the letter, he used the words vaccine or vaccination eight times.



The letter raises questions about how truthful Kennedy was in testimony before Congress. During an arduous confirmation process where he needed the support of some skeptical Republican lawmakers to advance, Kennedy also pledged to maintain vaccine policies that, once in office, he moved to change.



"I am writing this letter to you in the hope that we might be helpful to the people of your great nation," Kennedy wrote, adding that he believed the deaths of the two children could have resulted from manufacturing issues.



"I would propose my team conduct detailed health informatics assessment in Samoa of what happened with your MMR vaccines," he continued. ...