RFK Jr. Suggests Pennsylvania Measles Deaths May Have Been 'Fabricated'

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Saturday, August 29, 2026
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday went as far as to suggest that the two measles deaths reported in Pennsylvania earlier this week may "have been altogether fabricated" by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro's team.
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