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Saturday, August 29, 2026

RFK Jr. Suggests Pennsylvania Measles Deaths May Have Been 'Fabricated'

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday went as far as to suggest that the two measles deaths reported in Pennsylvania earlier this week may "have been altogether fabricated" by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro's team.

Posted by Nixon at 09:31 PM | 18 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Nixon

Joined 2013/08/01
Visited 2026/08/27

Status: user

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BREAKING: Two people have died of measles in Pennsylvania, the state's health department has confirmed. Both people were unvaccinated. They are the first such deaths in the U.S. this year, and the first in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 35 years.

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-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 11:00 AM Â· Aug 25, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is what happens when you put stupid people in positions of power.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-27 12:59 PM | Reply

Pretty sure measles are made up.

So are viruses.

I ain't never seen a virus or a measles.

Just Another Liberal Hoax.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-27 01:22 PM | Reply

RFK Jr. said a Samoa trip had nothing to do with vaccines. New documents refute that
apnews.com

... Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. repeatedly told lawmakers who held the key to his confirmation last year that a 2019 visit to Samoa before a deadly measles outbreak had "nothing to do with vaccines."New documents obtained by The Associated Press and The Guardian refute that testimony.

Kennedy, then a prominent anti-vaccine activist, preceded the visit with a letter to the Samoan prime minister requesting to study the Pacific island nation's measles, mumps and rubella vaccines after the deaths of two children who had received them. In the letter, he used the words vaccine or vaccination eight times.

The letter raises questions about how truthful Kennedy was in testimony before Congress. During an arduous confirmation process where he needed the support of some skeptical Republican lawmakers to advance, Kennedy also pledged to maintain vaccine policies that, once in office, he moved to change.

"I am writing this letter to you in the hope that we might be helpful to the people of your great nation," Kennedy wrote, adding that he believed the deaths of the two children could have resulted from manufacturing issues.

"I would propose my team conduct detailed health informatics assessment in Samoa of what happened with your MMR vaccines," he continued. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 02:13 PM | Reply

-Under state law, PA DOH is not required to report deaths to coroners," Bogen added.

I guess I didn't know that wasn't a requirement everywhere.

#4 | Posted by eberly at 2026-08-27 02:21 PM | Reply

Whenever I hear one of Bobby Boy's pronouncements, I remind myself I'm listening to a heroin-cocaime-alcohol addict. Just for perspective's sake. And that's before we get to raccoon pizzle, etc.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-27 03:40 PM | Reply

Polio Bob Bails on MAHA Event After Being Cornered on Gas Station Heroin'

www.yahoo.com

So typical.

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-27 04:09 PM | Reply

"O, Grand Architect of the Universe, we beseech thee to remove this most foul excresence from our sacred presence.

So mote it be."


Oh, FFS. Just have someone mow down RFK Jr with a Tesla when he's crossing a street already.

"FUNNY"

#7 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 04:22 PM | Reply

"M - o - o - n spells 'Gosh, Senile Satan picked the worst of the worst for his diabolical junta.'"

#8 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 04:52 PM | Reply

@#3 ... The letter raises questions about how truthful Kennedy was in testimony before Congress. ...

Did Sec Kennedy lie to Congress in order to be confirmed?

Nah, a member of the Trump Admin would never lie ...

...

Oh, wait, did I say something funny?

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 10:45 PM | Reply

-Under state law, PA DOH is not required to report deaths to coroners," Bogen added.

I guess I didn't know that wasn't a requirement everywhere.

#4 | Posted by eberly

I guess I take that to mean DOH doesn't report them, just investigate them when necessary. I'd imagine reporting requirements would be for the agency issuing the death certificate, ie hospital, assisted living facility ect.

#10 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 04:22 AM | Reply

I saw this claim making the rounds on MAHA and anti-vaxx social media groups.

I figured a clarification would be coming soon to show RFK was/is, as usual, completely full of dishonest s*&^.

#11 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 04:23 AM | Reply

What a loathsome POS.

Can we vote to change his name to Someone Else Jr.?

#12 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-28 10:55 AM | Reply

No offense intended to the poster here with a similar name.

#13 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-28 10:56 AM | Reply

#14 | Posted by americanunity at 2026-08-28 03:34 PM | Reply

^Even the brainworm is jumping ship!

#15 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-28 04:36 PM | Reply

Pregnant women among those sickened in Pennsylvania measles outbreak

www.nbcnews.com

RFKratom Jr is a plague.

#16 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-28 10:58 PM | Reply

It's what we voted for.

#17 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-08-29 10:19 PM | Reply


#18 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 10:36 PM | Reply

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