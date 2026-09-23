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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Personal Bankruptcy Filings Are Soaring in 2026

The number of Americans who file for bankruptcy is growing. More than 500,000 people took this step in 2025, nearly 50% more than in 2022.

Posted by Nixon at 12:30 PM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Nixon

Joined 2013/08/01
Visited 2026/09/22

Status: user

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The bankruptcy rate has risen about 48% between 2022 and 2025, although it's still below pre-pandemic levels.

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-- NPR (@npr.org) 11:03 AM Â· Aug 2, 2026

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