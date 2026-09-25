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Friday, September 25, 2026

More than 100 Arrested as New Yorkers Protest Netanyahu's UN Visit

Demonstrators blocked streets and marched towards the UN headquarters as Netanyahu addressed world leaders at UNGA.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 09:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/09/24

Status: user

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JUST NOW: MASS UN WALKOUT ON NETANYAHU

[image or embed]

-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2:46 PM Â· Sep 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Attendees of the 81st session of UNGA waste no more time listening to the vicious mass murdering Benjamin Netanyahu whose Israeli Death Forces (IDF) are armed and equipped by peaceful, hardworking American taxpayers.

Over 50% of adult Americans want to see Benjamin Netanyahu arrested for grave crimes against the peace and for crimes against humanity.

In the background below, UN police officers keep a wary eye on Israeli Shin Bet bodyguards, but do not apprehend Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted by the ICC for war crimes and for whom INTERPOL issued a RED NOTICE for his immediate detention.

US mid-term elections are scheduled for Tuesday 3 Nov 2026, barring Republican Party, ICE, or AIPAC interference.


"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-09-25 08:16 AM | Reply | Funny: 2

Munich was a long time ago.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-25 09:25 PM | Reply

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