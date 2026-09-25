More than 100 Arrested as New Yorkers Protest Netanyahu's UN Visit

Attendees of the 81st session of UNGA waste no more time listening to the vicious mass murdering Benjamin Netanyahu whose Israeli Death Forces (IDF) are armed and equipped by peaceful, hardworking American taxpayers.



Over 50% of adult Americans want to see Benjamin Netanyahu arrested for grave crimes against the peace and for crimes against humanity.



In the background below, UN police officers keep a wary eye on Israeli Shin Bet bodyguards, but do not apprehend Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted by the ICC for war crimes and for whom INTERPOL issued a RED NOTICE for his immediate detention.



US mid-term elections are scheduled for Tuesday 3 Nov 2026, barring Republican Party, ICE, or AIPAC interference.



