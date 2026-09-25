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Friday, September 25, 2026

DOJ Sues Minnesota over Firearm Purchase Waiting Periods

According to the lawsuit, those who wish to purchase a gun for the defense of their homes -- and not for public carry -- must wait until 30 days after a transferee report is submitted to their local police chief or sheriff.

Posted by lfthndthrds at 05:33 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/09/25

Status: user

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The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Minnesota and the Twin Cities over state law requiring a 30-day waiting period for a firearm purchase, arguing the statute violates the Second Amendment.

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-- Minnesota Star Tribune (@startribune.com) 6:57 PM Â· Sep 24, 2026

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Speaking of firearms, did you know that Charlie Kirk lost a gun violence debate while simultaneously winning a wet t-shirt contest?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-25 08:50 PM | Reply

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