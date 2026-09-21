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Monday, September 21, 2026

ICE-led Florida Operation Nets 500

Caught in the sweep, according to a statement from ICE, were: a Haitian charged with murder; a Honduran accused of molesting children; a suspected Mexican cartel member; a Guatemalan who allegedly tried to use a Taser on an officer during his arrest; and others ...

Posted by lfthndthrds at 12:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/09/21

Status: user

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Rep. MarÃa Elvira Salazar (R-Florida) released a campaign ad in which she speaks directly to the camera and criticizes President Trump over immigration enforcement, noting that half the people arrested by ICE in July did not have a criminal record. https://wapo.st/4dJXmtQ

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-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 10:00 AM Â· Sep 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Yawn.

Fox Snooze.

"They're Eating the Dogs,They're Eating the Cats,They're Eating the Pets".

More Fear mongering and Distortions.

Fox Snooze has No Credibility.

They're an Entertainment Channel not "News".

#1 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-20 12:14 PM | Reply

Funny... there have been ICE Agents charged with those very same crimes.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-20 01:43 PM | Reply

I think I heard someone say Kash Patel announced the FBI is on the verge on perceiving the point at which it might consider assisting ICE with closing-in on notorious illegal alien Bruno Richard Hauptmann.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-20 03:04 PM | Reply

What a load of ----

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-20 06:53 PM | Reply

... ICE-led Florida operation nets 500-including murder suspects ...

So, suspects? Not convicted criminals?

Let me say it once again, I have no issue with deporting people who are in this country without proper documentation.

But the Trump admin should also go after those business entities that lure those people into the country. Go after the root cause, not the symptom.


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 06:55 PM | Reply

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