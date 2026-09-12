New Bill Would Restrict SNAP Benefits in 9 States

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Saturday, September 12, 2026
A new bill, introduced by Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas), would eliminate that option. The bill would eliminate SNAP's Restaurant Meals Program (RMP), which states can opt in to. The program is meant to help people who can't easily cook, or don't have permanent housing, get access to food.
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