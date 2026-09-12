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Saturday, September 12, 2026

New Bill Would Restrict SNAP Benefits in 9 States

A new bill, introduced by Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas), would eliminate that option. The bill would eliminate SNAP's Restaurant Meals Program (RMP), which states can opt in to. The program is meant to help people who can't easily cook, or don't have permanent housing, get access to food.

Posted by lfthndthrds at 02:30 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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Joni Ernst: "I have a McSCUSE ME Act which would disallow those SNAP benefits being used at fast food restaurants. We want to make sure that those hungry families, those food insecure families actually are receiving benefits, but we want them to really use those dollars on nutrient-rich foods."

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 12:19 PM Â· Dec 3, 2025

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The punishment is the point... how dare people not be able to feed their family on $7.25 an hour!

If that was good enough in 2009, it's good enough today!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-12 04:38 PM | Reply

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