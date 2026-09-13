Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, September 13, 2026

Federal Criminal Probe of Newsom Expands

The federal government is conducting a criminal investigation related to Gov. Gavin Newsom's international travel and its funding, according to subpoenas reviewed by The Standard.

Posted by lfthndthrds at 09:30 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lfthndthrds

Joined 2006/01/29
Visited 2026/09/13

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Federal Criminal Probe of Newsom Expands (9 comments) ...

New Bill Would Restrict SNAP Benefits in 9 States (9 comments) ...

Egyptian TV Presenter Sentenced to Death by Hanging for Drug Charges (13 comments) ...

Amazon cargo plane overshot runway at Miami Airport (5 comments) ...

Karmelo Anthony seeks $250K for murder appeal (82 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Federal investigators seek six years of records involving Newsom's international travel, outside funding, and expenditures related to his residence and personal expenses.

[image or embed]

-- The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard.com) 7:05 AM Â· Sep 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is a joke, right?

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-13 08:41 PM | Reply

Update: Yes.

This is a joke.

#2 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-13 08:42 PM | Reply

Lawfare bullshit by a fat bald pedo

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-13 09:44 PM | Reply

President Pedophile just took his entire family on a taxpayer funded trip to Ireland.

Republicans can fuck off with their bullshit.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-13 09:48 PM | Reply

at this point anything tump/pugs/magets try on Newsom will only work in his favor....

#5 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-13 10:26 PM | Reply

Republicans can fuck off with their bullshit.
#4 | Posted by ClownShack

Pretty sure that's what Republicans are saying to Democrats.

The amount of grift and graft in CA is astounding. The idea that Gavin "French Laundry" Newsom isn't apart of it is quite hilarious on your part.

Imagine making a high speed rail system and never talking to the train car manufacturers LMAO that train was never going to see the light of day.

It's funny Gavin is gifted a $9 million dollar home, and pulls out idk how many millions in tax free loans.

The exact playbook snoofy gets so upset about, and it's crickets from Lumpers.

There's so much slush money in the State no one says anything. Swalwell was hopeing his dalliance with the Asian persuasion wouldn't ruin it, he could have gotten his hands on some of it

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-13 10:36 PM | Reply

this point anything tump/pugs/magets try on Newsom will only work in his favor....

#5 | Posted by South_American

Given Newsoms collapsing polling, he can only hope

#7 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-13 10:37 PM | Reply

" The idea that Gavin "French Laundry" Newsom isn't apart of it is quite hilarious on your part."

Always fascinating when a Slurper accidentally tells the truth.

#8 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-13 10:45 PM | Reply

"Given Newsoms collapsing polling, he can only hope

#7 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT AT 2026-09-13 10:37 PM"

In the last five years this source claims his popularity has steadily increased from 63% to 83% (nearly double what the President currently has).

yougov.com

#9 | Posted by TrueBlue at 2026-09-13 11:00 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort