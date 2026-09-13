Federal Criminal Probe of Newsom Expands

Republicans can fuck off with their bullshit.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack



Pretty sure that's what Republicans are saying to Democrats.



The amount of grift and graft in CA is astounding. The idea that Gavin "French Laundry" Newsom isn't apart of it is quite hilarious on your part.



Imagine making a high speed rail system and never talking to the train car manufacturers LMAO that train was never going to see the light of day.



It's funny Gavin is gifted a $9 million dollar home, and pulls out idk how many millions in tax free loans.



The exact playbook snoofy gets so upset about, and it's crickets from Lumpers.



There's so much slush money in the State no one says anything. Swalwell was hopeing his dalliance with the Asian persuasion wouldn't ruin it, he could have gotten his hands on some of it