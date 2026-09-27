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Sunday, September 27, 2026

Trump Turns on Florida Republican in Tough Election Fight

President Donald Trump on Saturday escalated his criticism of Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.), amplifying a series of social media posts attacking the Florida Republican ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:31 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/27

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So basically Trump is telling MAGA voters not to vote for Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar in November because she is a "back stabber" for criticizing him.

-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 7:40 AM Â· Sep 27, 2026

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Strong women make Fat Donnie ------ askeered.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-27 12:17 PM | Reply

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