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Sunday, September 27, 2026

Natalie Harp on the Epicenter of Power

"Since the epicenter of power' is not Washington, D.C. but Heaven, every morning I listen to a few chapters of the Bible on audiobook, and pray for God's wisdom and strength in whatever situations may arise."

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:32 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/27

Status: user

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ICYMI -- SNL's cold open with Natalie Harp, Trump and Mamdani was brutal last night.

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-- Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 9:06 AM Â· Sep 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Everyone still supporting that retarded pedophile psycho is a loon.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-25 09:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"every morning I listen to a few chapters of the Bible on audiobook"

Because I can't read.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-26 09:17 AM | Reply

... pray for God's wisdom and strength in whatever situations may arise. ...

Does she pray to the same God that the White Nationalists pray to?

Which God, specifically, does she pray to?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 06:56 PM | Reply

And, fwiw, it looks like the usual MAGA troll farm participants seem to have a night off this evening ...

Good for them. They work hard, and have earned some time off.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 10:28 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

She's certainly close to a huge -------.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-27 12:52 PM | Reply

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