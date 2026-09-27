Natalie Harp on the Epicenter of Power

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Sunday, September 27, 2026
"Since the epicenter of power' is not Washington, D.C. but Heaven, every morning I listen to a few chapters of the Bible on audiobook, and pray for God's wisdom and strength in whatever situations may arise."
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