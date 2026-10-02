I used to drink raw milk whenever we would visit the Emmental in Switzerland. Everywhere you'd go there would be cheese to try and buy and milk and cows and farms and grass and DAIRY DAIRY DAIRY. There was this huge grassy hill just behind the Gohl Cheese shop and we would roll down it. I remember puking that raw milk afterwards and thinking it was just the roll down the hill that caused it. That cheese shop sold raw milk cheeses and some ancient farmer with crinkled eyes and a long white beard would always be standing across the street outside his old barn and want to give you his raw milk or cheese curd or yogurt to try. I think I am gonna go visit there now. If you've enough of the shit in America go there and chill. Tell them Pumpkinhead sent you- say it in German and they'll know who.