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Friday, October 02, 2026

A Girl Nearly Died After Drinking Raw Milk

Sitting in a pediatric intensive care unit last year, watching a ventilator keep her 17-month-old daughter alive, Emily Marris scoured the contents of her phone for evidence to give to California health and food safety investigators.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:34 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/02

Status: user

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NEW: As Trump's White House and influencers keep touting the unproven benefits of raw milk, hundreds across the country are falling ill from outbreaks. Some people get severe indigestion. And some nearly die. Here's the story of one toddler who drank it. ðŸ§µðŸ'‡ www.propublica.org/article/cali ...

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-- Annie Waldman (@anniewaldman.bsky.social) 8:07 AM Â· Sep 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Gee, buying poison from a quack. How unexpected

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-02 11:38 AM | Reply

Try the raw chicken next.

via GIPHY

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-02 12:25 PM | Reply

She had bought raw goat milk from a farm recommended to her in a Facebook group run by her chiropractor.

It gets better and better.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-02 12:26 PM | Reply

Not a matter of interest to me, but Laura was always claiming preference for raw milk. Why the recent stories?

Is goat milk the issue?

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-02 01:40 PM | Reply

It's the death.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-02 03:40 PM | Reply

I used to drink raw milk whenever we would visit the Emmental in Switzerland. Everywhere you'd go there would be cheese to try and buy and milk and cows and farms and grass and DAIRY DAIRY DAIRY. There was this huge grassy hill just behind the Gohl Cheese shop and we would roll down it. I remember puking that raw milk afterwards and thinking it was just the roll down the hill that caused it. That cheese shop sold raw milk cheeses and some ancient farmer with crinkled eyes and a long white beard would always be standing across the street outside his old barn and want to give you his raw milk or cheese curd or yogurt to try. I think I am gonna go visit there now. If you've enough of the shit in America go there and chill. Tell them Pumpkinhead sent you- say it in German and they'll know who.

#6 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-02 09:20 PM | Reply

"She tried organic infant formula, but the number of additives alarmed her"

But feeding her child a product that is well known for carrying TB, salmonella, E. coli, listeria and many other pathogens was not cause for alarm? She should be charged with child endangerment.

#7 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-02 10:58 PM | Reply

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