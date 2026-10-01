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Thursday, October 01, 2026

Judge Permanently Dismisses Reflecting Pool Damage Case Against Olympian

A judge in the nation's capital agreed on Thursday to permanently dismiss a criminal case charging a former Olympian with vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/01

Status: user

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Judge Edelman dismisses the prosecution with prejudice: "Hearn faces the unique possibility that the government will revive this case--one that it has already announced to be meritless--based on political pressure brought by the President of the United States"

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-- Robert L. Tsai (@robertltsai.bsky.social) 6:29 PM Â· Oct 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Putin's smelly butt ---- loses again.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-01 01:03 PM | Reply

Like many (most?) (nearly all?) of Pres Trump's allegations, he apparently had no evidence to substantiate his allegations.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 02:15 PM | Reply

Fat Lying Bald Pedo Bitch

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-01 06:42 PM | Reply

... A judge in the nation's capital agreed on Thursday to permanently dismiss a criminal case charging a former Olympian with vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool ...

Good.

imo, Pres Trump had nothing but his bluster to start with, in this case.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 09:39 PM | Reply

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