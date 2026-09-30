Trump Loyalist Becomes Latest 'rat' to Jump Off President's 'sinking ship'

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Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Journalists, analysts and politicians were left floored Wednesday after Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general and GOP Senate nominee, became the latest prominent Republican to criticize President Donald Trump or his midterm strategies.
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