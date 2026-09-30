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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Trump Loyalist Becomes Latest 'rat' to Jump Off President's 'sinking ship'

Journalists, analysts and politicians were left floored Wednesday after Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general and GOP Senate nominee, became the latest prominent Republican to criticize President Donald Trump or his midterm strategies.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/30

Status: user

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Paxton admits that Trump's convention hurt Paxton's poll numbers. Everything Trump touches dies, now more than ever. www.nytimes.com/2026/09/30/u ...

[image or embed]

-- Steven Axelrod (@stevenaxelrod.bsky.social) 3:48 PM Â· Sep 30, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The New York Times obtained and reported on secretly recorded audio Wednesday that exposed Paxton for badmouthing Trump's GOP midterm convention held earlier this month, bemoaning that "everybody's numbers dropped" after the event, describing it as "not good."

The morbidly obese------------ won't take kindly to that.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-30 11:53 AM | Reply

It looks like Ken has decided that he lost.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-30 12:05 PM | Reply

Never underestimate the GOP's ability to infight, but "Democrats are in disarray" amirite?

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-30 01:46 PM | Reply

You didn't mind him fucking you until now? BWAHAHA.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-30 10:58 PM | Reply

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