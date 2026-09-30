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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Mark Carney's Stand Against Trump leads to Nobel Peace Prize Buzz

If some prediction-market traders and prominent admirers are right, the Canadian prime minister could end the year with the Nobel Peace Prize and Time magazine's Person of the Year.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 07:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/30

Status: user

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imagine how Trump would react if Mark Carney wins the Nobel Peace Prize apnews.com/article/carn ...

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-- John Harwood (@johnjharwood.bsky.social) 9:31 AM Â· Sep 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

I'd pay to see the fat bald pedo bitch's head explode.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-30 12:22 PM | Reply

Mark Carney built a global profile in 2026 by standing up to U.S. President Donald Trump. If some prediction-market traders and prominent admirers are right, the Canadian prime minister could end the year with the Nobel Peace Prize and Time magazine's Person of the Year.

LOL

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-30 12:23 PM | Reply

the Canadian prime minister could end the year with the Nobel Peace Prize

Not this year. Nomination deadline was back in January. That would, however, be really funny.

Lewzer will find out next Friday that he didn't win this year either.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-30 12:43 PM | Reply

I'd give the Nobel Peace Prize to the city of Minneapolis. They've paid in blood. But if Carney, the new Leader of the Free World, gets it I won't squawk.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-30 02:30 PM | Reply

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