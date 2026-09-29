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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Trump Caves on Payout to E. Jean Carroll

President Donald Trump dropped his final challenge to the $5.6 million payout to writer E. Jean Carroll ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/29

Status: user

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Trump formally accepts defeat in $5 million E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse lawsuit: https://mrf.lu/2dWh9

[image or embed]

-- The Virginian-Pilot (@pilotonline.com) 8:22 PM Â· Sep 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The president also withdrew his bid to make Carroll return the money, according to the 70-word agreement his attorney, Josh Halpern, signed with her lawyers.

That's going to stick in the decomposing orange chomo's craw.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-29 03:21 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

That's going to stick in the decomposing orange chomo's craw.

#1 | POSTED BY REINHEITSGEBOT

Oh, Trump will never forget or forgive it.

Ms. Carroll needs to be careful standing on subway platforms.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-29 04:06 PM | Reply

DEATH TO TYRANTS, PEDOPHILES, RAPISTS, AND FRAUDS.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-29 04:47 PM | Reply

Pay the woman her money. - KGB

#4 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-09-29 10:51 PM | Reply

MODER8 @ #4

Pay the woman her money. - KGB"

LOL ~ Are you suggesting Orders from Trump's Lord and Master?

#5 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-30 12:20 AM | Reply

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